Date with Rulani - Sundowns learn Champions League group opponents

Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on November 1 2025.

Mamelodi Sundowns will feel confident they can negotiate past a winnable Group C they were placed in at the round-robin phase draw of the 2025-26 Caf Champions League in Johannesburg on Monday.

Sundowns are in Group C with Sudan Premier League champions Al Hilal SC, Algerian champions MC Alger and Democratic Republic of Congo’s 2024–25 Linafoot runners-up Saint-Eloi Lupopo.

The group may be trickier though than it appears on the surface. Hilal are experienced latter-stage Champions League campaigners and Downs also have to square off against former coach Rulani Mokwena, who is now coach of Alger.

Lupopo were responsible for the exit of Orlando Pirates in the final second preliminary round stage on penalties (5-4) after both legs ended with 3-0 wins to the home side for a 3-3 aggregate scoreline.

⚽️ ℂ𝔸𝔽ℂ𝕃 𝔻ℝ𝔸𝕎 ⚽️



A confirmation of the 2025/26 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League group stages draw!



🚨 LIVE

📺 SABC Sport

📱 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE

🌐 https://t.co/hibb8lgo8P#SABCSportFootball #TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/RCq8kWcSMk — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) November 3, 2025

The DRC side are playing in their first Champions League group stage and also only once reached that phase in the Caf Confederation Cup, in 2006.

Al Hilal have won the Sudanese top flight a record 31 times and were runners-up twice in the Champions League, though way back in 1987 and 1992.

They regularly progress well in the Confederation of African Football’s premier interclub competition — since 2009 Hilal have been to the semifinals three times, quarterfinals once (last season) and group stage 11 times, including the last six in succession.

MC Alger were winners of the Champions League way back in 1976 and reached the quarterfinals four times, including in 2020-21 and last season. They have won the Algerian top flight nine times.

Champions League group stage draw: