No advantage gained by Pirates from Sundowns draw, says Ouaddou

Fawaaz Basadien of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Masindi Nemtanjela of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on 01 November 2025.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou does not believe his side have gained a small psychological edge over Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership title race following their 1-1 draw at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Pirates trail log leaders Sundowns, who have played two more games, by three points and would move above Masandawana if they win their games in hand.

Peter Shalulile gave Downs a 20th-minute lead in Pretoria before Bucs’ new 20-year-old midfield prospect Cemran Dansin equalised in the 35th with a spectacular volley from the edge of the box that will be a candidate for goal of the season.

Ouaddou feels his side should have won the game. The Buccaneers will look to get back to winning ways against Golden Arrows at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

“I cannot say we took a psychological step over Sundowns. Sundowns are a good team and Pirates are a good team as well,” Ouaddou said after the match.

“We’ve seen a good game; the next game maybe will be different. The context and environment, that’s what I can say.

“It’s a game we should have won regarding the number of chances we created but let’s go with this point and fight for the next games we have in hand. Let’s go and take the lead on this log.”

Ouaddou explained his brave decision to start with Dansin against Sundowns.

“Since I came to the country about eight to nine months ago I have discovered there is a lot of talent in South Africa. When you notice and have the eye to see young talent, they deserve to be encouraged so they can build themselves.

“I know sometimes coaches are scared of giving young players a chance because they are worried about their jobs - they know if they lose, they may be sacked. But I am an ex-footballer and I got a chance to play at the age of 18 years.

“I have seen potential in that player since our preparation stage. We decided to take him to Spain with us and he showed good qualities during friendly games.

“I thought it was the right moment to throw him in the deep end against one of the best teams on the continent. It is like a bird, you must allow it to fly and that’s what we did with him.”

