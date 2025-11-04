After 10-man Amajimbos slay Bolivia, Khumalo frets over recovery for Qatar

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Emile Witbooi (centre) celebrates his goal for Amajimbos' with teammates in their 2025 Fifa Under-17 World Cup Group A win against Bolivia in Doha, Qatar, on Monday.

Amajimbos coach Vela Khumalo sounded perturbed about playing the better of Monday’s 3-1 Under-17 World Cup Group A opener victory over Bolivia with 10 men.

South Africa were reduced to 10 men when Japanese referee Kasahara Hiroki gave right-back Sive Pama his marching orders, after a video assistant referee (VAR) check, for a bad tackle on Bolivia striker Jairo Saldias in the 36th minute. Against the odds, Amajimbos’ still produced their first ever U-17 World Cup win.

Khumalo fears playing a man down for that long might have drained his players, admitting the need for his technical staff to scheme a proper recovery ahead of Thursday’s second Group A fixture against the hosts, Qatar, in Doha (5.45pm SA time).

Amajimbos celebrating with the crowd after beating Bolivia in their opening match of the FIFA U17 Men's World Cup in Qatar on Monday. pic.twitter.com/pBlIOVIR8u — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) November 3, 2025

“My only worry with this game is our boys played with a man down for the better part of the game and that took too much energy out of them. We need to be very fresh against Qatar, so we need to recover as soon as possible,” Khumalo said.

“I am hoping we can manage the recovery of the boys to be fresh against the hosts on Thursday, because we want three points which would see us qualify for the knockout stages.”

Calm in chaos ✨



Emile Witbooi netted the first in Amajimbo’s 3-1 victory over Bolivia, opening his #U17WC account in style 🇿🇦#iamCityFC | #InternationalWatch pic.twitter.com/DKWtn2Kkzf — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) November 4, 2025

Amajimbos broke the deadlock just two minutes after Pama’s red card, courtesy of talismanic winger Emile Witbooi. Neo Bohloko doubled South Africa ’s advantage 10 minutes before the hour mark, while Jesus Maraude’s penalty in the 72nd gave Bolivia hope of coming back. Shaun Els put the game to bed netting South Africa’s third in the 95th.

“Our boys showed a little bit of maturity and growth, understanding the tactical changes. I am proud of our boys,” Khumalo said.

Amajimbos’ last Group A fixture is against Italy in Doha on Sunday (5.45pm SA time).

Sowetan