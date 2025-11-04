WATCH | Pirates’ Cemran Dansin vs Leeds’ Tony Yeboah - you decide

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cemran Dansin celebrates his wonder goal for Orlando Pirates with teammate Sihle Nduli in their 1-1 Betway Premiership draw against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

New young Orlando Pirates midfield star Cemran Dansin’s wonder strike with a magnificent volley to equalise in Bucs’ 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns in Saturday’s crunch clash at Loftus Versfeld is being talked of as a definite candidate for goal of the season.

For some with longer memories and a few grey hairs, it might also have brought back memories of a similar strike made by Tony Yeboah against Liverpool when the Ghana great was teammates with Bafana Bafana legends Lucas Radebe and Phil Masinga at Leeds United in the 1990s.

Admin is still thinking about Cemran Dansin's goal 🙆‍♂️



Watch it from several different angles at Loftus 🎥#SSDiski | #BetwayPrem pic.twitter.com/5ZO1ZiRCYR — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 2, 2025

From Oswin Appollis’ corner, Damsin, 20, hit a left-footed volley to Downs’ half-clearance, smacking a high looping ball from the edge of the box that screamed into the top-left corner past stationary Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

It confirmed the young midfield prospect’s rapid trajectory as one of the emerging stars of the 2025-26 season, having only made his Pirates senior debut last campaign, where he played three league games, and played a total nine matches, with Saturday being his third start.

In August 1995, Yeboah, signed from Eintracht Frankfurt the previous month, sparked a love affair with the Leeds supporters scoring a goal still considered one of the best in Premier League history to secure a 1-0 win against Liverpool.

Tony Dorigo knocked a ball up-field that diminutive Rodney Wallace somehow won with the header. The ball looped to Yeboah who connected a volley that seemed to defy the laws of physics, thundering in off the underside of the crossbar to beat a flailing David James.

Of course, Yeboah’s goal was better than young Damsin’s in quality. It was hit from further, with more power and given the Ghanaian had to track a more than few steps sideways and even slightly backwards to reach the dip of the ball, was a feat in timing and balance that few could comprehend. That is why the strike is remembered globally to this day.

Then again Yeboah was a hugely experienced, approaching 30, Ghana international forward brought to Leeds with a world-class reputation gained from being one of the best players in the Bundesliga for years when he scored his wonder goal.

Damsin is 20, has not received a Bafana call-up and has played a handful of games at senior level for Pirates.

Given the context, especially, his goal might even give Yeboah’s a run for its money.