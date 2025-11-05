ARENA SPORTS SHOW SPECIAL | Ronwen Williams says World Cup qualification has not sunk in yet

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams says qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup has not sunk in yet.

In a special 88th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele sit down with Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams.

The wide-ranging interview kicks off with the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper talking about his long relationship with his technical sponsor adidas, which has supported him for many years.

Williams talks about the sacrifices he made in leaving home in Gqeberha as a teenager to join the SuperSport United academy, where he learned valuable lessons that set him up for a glittering career.

Williams also spoke about his close relationship with Bafana coach Hugo Broos and the good spirit they have created at the senior national team over the past few years.

Williams said it was because of this togetherness that they managed to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada, an achievement that has not yet sunk in for the nominee for the Ballon d’Or Yashin Trophy for 2023-2024.

TimesLIVE