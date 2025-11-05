Mbuthuma’s brace returns Pirates to winning ways against Arrows

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Yanela Mbuthuma’s second-half brace returned Orlando Pirates to winning ways in the Betway Premiership, helping secure a 3-1 win against Lamontville Golden Arrows at a sold-out King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, outside Durban on Wednesday night.

After their six-match winning run was halted by champions Mamelodi Sundowns with a 1-1 draw at Loftus Versfeld on weekend, Bucs’ victory came via a deflected shot by a roving left-back Nkosinathi Ndaba in the 23rd minute and Mbuthuma’s strikes in the 73rd and 88th minutes.

Before opening the scoring Ndaba had been a menace to the home side, linking up with winger Tshepang Moremi in many attacks down the left, most cleared when a final touch was needed. But there was no stopping Ndaba when his shot was deflected in by Arrows captain Ayanda Jiyane, who had been trying to clear it.

Nkosikhona Ndaba gets his first goal for the Bucs 😤☠️



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/bKh9ykdlua — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 5, 2025

Other than an attempt by Siyanda Ndlovu on the stroke of half time there was not much Arrows had produced to find a goal. It was much against the run of play when Manqoba Mngqithi’s side found an equaliser on the 71st minute with substitute Philani Khumalo scoring a marvelous goal, turning a defender inside the area after receiving a square ball from the hard-working Angelo van Rooi.

Arrows’ joy only lasted a minute as Pirates promptly restored their advantage when the Abafana Bes’thende’s defence failed to close down Patrick Maswanganyi, who fed a pass to fellow substitute Mbuthuma to score his first league goal since he joined Pirates from Richards Bay in June.

Relebohile Mofokeng signaled his return from injury by scooping a beautiful pass to set up Mbuthuma to complete his brace two minutes from time. Mofokeng had come on as a late substitute in a match Pirates controlled, though they struggled manufacture clearcut scoring chances.

The win, which moves Pirates to second spot behind Sundowns with 22 points after 10 matches, served as solid rehearsal to what Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side will face in a week in Durban. The Buccaneers complete their sojourn on the east coast by facing Richards Bay in their Carling Knockout semifinal at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.