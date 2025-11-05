Shabalala must boost goals and assists, says Chiefs co-coach Kaze

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mduduzi Shabalala celebrates one of his goals for Kaizer Chiefs in their Betway Premiership win against Orbit College at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has no doubt utility playmaker Mduduzi Shabalala has huge potential, challenging him to improve his statistics as far as goals and assists are concerned.

Shabalala netted a brace in Chiefs’ 4-1 thumping of rookies Orbit College at FNB Stadium on Tuesday, where Mfundo Vilakazi and Flavio Silva were also on target for the home side. Ayanda Lukhele netted a consolation for Mswenkoboys.

With Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos watching in the stands, Shabalala’s eye-catching display would have made a strong argument for more national recognition after receiving call-ups in the second half of the year.

“I believe Shabalala has big potential. He’s 21 and he can improve in so many areas. One of them is that, as a No 10, he needs to contribute more in the areas he is supposed to help in, which are goals andassists,” Kaze said.

𝗠𝗗𝗨 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟



Mduduzi Shablala gave Kaizer Chiefs an early lead on 4 mins after good work down the right by Thabiso Monyane.



19' Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Orbit College FCpic.twitter.com/xj4fIPrJfu — Sahil Ebrahim (@sahil_e_) November 4, 2025

Even so, Kaze is convinced Shabalala has improved his decision-making inside the area.

“I’d say that probably there was a moment in the past when he got inside the box [and] he was taking more touches than needed, but it’s something we’re correcting every day. The good thing with him is he’s willing to learn.”

Kaze also lauded his troops’ mentality against Orbit, explaining how he saw the game.

“We got into the game with the right attitude [and] mentality. We were able to press, to play forward and find spaces.

“We scored very early, but I feel like after 20, 25 minutes we took our foot off the pedal and allowed the opponent to be comfortable in the build-ups, getting into dangerous areas.”

The Chiefs co-coach, who works alongside Khalil Ben Youssef, was thrilled with the rare four goals scored by Amakhosi.

“It’s the first time since I have been here we scored four goals in the league. I am very happy for that and for the three points.”

Sowetan