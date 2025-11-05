Workmanlike Sundowns grind out win against Galaxy to preserve league lead

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Arthur Sales celebrates his winning goal for Mamelodi Sundowns in their Betway Premiership victory against TS Galaxy at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Wednesday night.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ game management was impressive as they ground out a result against tough opponents in TS Galaxy, earning a 1-0 Betway Premiership win at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night.

Coach Miguel Cardoso’s Downs were less in control of a somewhat frenetic, end to end first half. They were far more measured and composed in the second, engineered a goal set up by substitute Iqraam Rayners and finished by fellow replacement Arthur Sales in the 61st, the effectively closed the game down.

Bosnia-Herzegovinian coach Adnan Beganovic steered the Rockets to a creditable fifth place last season and they have been competitive again in 2025-26, going into Tuesday night’s fixture in mid-table. It took a good shift from Downs to earn their three points.

There were plenty of chances at both ends - Sundowns pressing with possession, Galaxy dangerous on the counterattack - with both goalkeepers, Ronwen Williams and Eliezer Ira Tape, kept busy in the first half. Yet by the break the score remained goalless.

For Downs, Peter Shalulile spooned an early half-volley wide and Tashreeq Matthews was also off target with a low shot from outside the box.

Aubrey Modiba’s free-kick from a tight angle on the right of the box was curled inches over and Marcelo Allende forced a stop from Tape with a drive.

Galaxy’s dangerous Zimbabwean forward Junior Zindoga troubled Sundowns with his running. He was onto a low pass from deep late in the half, Zindonga’s attempt to find Puso Dithejane free in front of goal thwarted by Khuliso Mudau’s deperate intercept.

Zindoga was through to force a save from Williams before the break.

Downs might have had much of the ball and territory, but Galaxy’s organisation mostly frustrated the Brazilians into shooting from range.

Back from the break, Cardoso made a change that soon turned out to be inspired with Iqraam Ranyers and Sales replacing Shalulile and Tsiki Ntsabeleng.

The Brazilians were less rushed in their attack and more circumspect in their probes.

Just past the hour Iqraam Rayners was played into space on the left and squared for Downs’ Brazilian by nationality Sales to bury the opener.

Downs had more chances before the end, but settled for a single-goal win.