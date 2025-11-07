POLL | Is it fair for Broos to continuously snub Lorch for international games?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ announcement of his squad for the international friendly match against Zambia has sparked a heated debate.

Bafana Bafana will host Zambia at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in the Eastern Cape on November 15, in preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco at the end of the year.

The exclusion of Wydad Athletic player Thembinkosi Lorch had fans questioning Broos’ decision. Broos said he wanted to give younger players a chance.

“There are a few new boys, a few others are not there because I know those players. So, I didn’t have to see them. But I took this opportunity in this game against Zambia to call some new players and to see them in training, see how their mentality is and maybe in the future we can count on them.”

TimesLIVE