Amajimbos make history again reaching U-17 World Cup last 32

Vincenzo Prisco of Italy and Shaun Els of Amajimbos battle for possession in their 2025 Fifa Under-17 World Cup Group A match at Aspire Academy in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Sunday.

Amajimbos became the first South African team in their age group to progress past the group stage of the Fifa U-17 World Cup, despite losing 3-1 in a fighting performance against a classy Italy at the Aspire Academy complex in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Sunday night.

Hosts Qatar’s 0-0 draw against Bolivia in the simultaneous game meant the South Africans reached the last 32 as the second-placed team in Group A on four points, behind winners Italy on nine. Qatar, who Amajimbos drew 1-1 against, ended third on two points. Bolivia, who the South Africans beat 3-1 playing with 10 men for an hour in their opener, were last on zero.

Samuele Inacio gave Italy the lead in the fourth minute but Amajimbos fought back into the game via Shaun Els’ equaliser in the 32nd.

The 2024 European U-17 Championship winners dismantled South Africa with two quick, excellently-worked goals back from the break by Antonio Arena in the 55th and Inacio again in the 58th.

Coach Vela Khumalo’s South Africans, who were competitive against an Italian combination packed with players from the youth structures of Europe’s biggest clubs, will take hope from the performance against whoever they meet in their knockout clash.

Amajimbos made history earning their first U-17 World Cup win against Bolivia. They made more getting past the group stage in Fifa’s new, expanded 48-team version of the tournament, which previously had 24 sides competing.

This continues an almost unprecedented period of success for the men’s senior and junior teams.

Bafana Bafana ended in their best position in 24 years of third at last year’s Africa Cup of Nations and will look to go even better in the next finals in Morocco in December and January, and have also qualified for their first World Cup other than as hosts since 2002.

Amajita became the second South African U-20s to reach the last 16 of their World Cup in Chile last month.

Italy dominated chances in the opening half but Amajimbos fought, defended and made sure they kept themselves in the game, earning a 1-1 share of the spoils by the break after a frenetically-paced opening 45 minutes.

The Azzurrini took the lead in classically clinical Italian fashion. Borussia Dortmund playmaker Inacio was played down the right and struck hard and low past goalkeeper Solethu Radebe.

The Italians piled on the pressure in the opening half-hour. AC Milan striker Simone Lontani was through one-on-one, Radebe spreading himself. The loose ball was worked to Inacio on the left to force another stop.

A Valerio Maccaroni rocket was also kept out by Radebe, the Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper keeping his side in the game.

The South Africans hung on and gained the confidence to use their pace in attack, troubling Italy once then opening them for an equaliser. Star attacker Emile Witbooi earned a free-kick on the left, got up and took it quickly to find the run free on the right of combative captain and Sundowns midfielder Kamohelo Maraletse down the left, who hit the post, Kaizer Chiefs striker Els finishing the rebound.

Italy coach Massimiliano Favo had his team keyed up and newly strategised with a more calculated, measured approach back from the break.

They took the lead with another clinically-worked goal, Maccaroni’s accurate corner finding AS Roma forward Arena to rise above the defence and head past Radebe.

Three minutes later the Italians dismantled South Africa with a sweeping, precise movement, substitute Destiny Elimoghale making the running down the left channel before finding Arena down the left who looked up and squared to Inacio to sweep in his second.