Gallants beat Arrows in shootout to set up final against Pirates

Marumo Gallants celebrate victory in the penalty shoot-out of their 2025 Carling Knockout Cup semifinal against Lamontville Golden Arrows at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Sunday.

Marumo Gallants will face Orlando Pirates in the Carling Knockout final at Peter Mokaba Stadium on December 6 after their 3-2 penalties victory over Lamontville Golden Arrows in Sunday’s semifinal at King Zwelithini Stadium.

The cup clash ended 2-2 at the end of normal and extra time.

Goalkeeper Washington Arubi was the hero of the shoot-out, saving two spot-kicks to put the Free State side into the last match against the Buccaneers, who beat Richards Bay FC 1-0 in Saturday’s other semi, also in Durban.

Arrows might feel hard done by as they dominated the match, especially in extra time, but failed to take the chances they created.

This is the moment that sealed Marumo Gallant's place in the #CarlingKnockout final 👏👏#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/Pz1RIPxWSO — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 9, 2025

Abafana Bes’thende were looking to complete a double over Gallants after thumping them 4-0 in the Betway Premiership last Sunday, and to reach their first final since 2009.

It was the home side that enjoyed a strong start, rotating the ball well as they searched for the opener, but they could not create enough scoring opportunities. That left coach Manqoba Mngqithi frustrated, as he asked for more from his side in their penetrations.

Gallants were cautious and compact in defence early on.

The match was in the balance in the first half, with chances few and far between.

Measured to perfection 👌



Christopher Sithole scores a special goal for Marumo Gallants 👏



📺 Stream #CarlingKnockout on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/uyvWygPPVH — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 9, 2025

It came to life after the restart, with Arrows’ pressure seeing them break the deadlock. Isaac Cissé slotted with a tap-in from a corner after Arubi failed to clear from a corner in the 53rd minute.

Gallants showed character as they hit back almost immediately with Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo finding the equaliser with a shot from the edge of the box in the 55th.

Three minutes later, Gallants were ahead as Christopher Sithole won the ball in his own half, advanced and unleashed a 35m scorcher past Arrows keeper Xolani Ngcobo off his line.

Arrows equalised in the 70th through Nqobeko Dlamini, after a quick interchange with Ayabulela Maxwele before placing the ball in the net at the far post.

Gallants opted to sit back and invite pressure in extra time, seemingly pushing for penalties. If that was their strategy, it paid off as they held their nerve to win the shoot-out.