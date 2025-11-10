‘Magents’ Motale backs Ouaddou to end Pirates’ 13-year league title drought

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou during the 2025 Carling Knockout Cup semifinal match between Richards Bay and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on November 8 2025.

Orlando Pirates legend Edward “Magents” Motale has backed coach Abdeslam Ouaddou to end the Soweto giants’ 13-year league title drought.

The 1990s and 2000s stylish left-back urged the Buccaneers to focus all their energy on securing the remaining silverware on offer this season after their heartbreaking exit last month from the Caf Champions League.

Pirates began the season aiming to go one better than 2024’s semifinal finish in the Confederation of African Football’s premier interclub competition, but their ambitions fell short as they were booted out in the second preliminary round by Democratic Republic of Congo’s Saint-Éloi Lupopo.

Given their expectations, the exit has placed some pressure on coach Moroccan Ouaddou, who replaced hugely popular Spaniard Jose Riveiro in the off-season.

🏆 ℂ𝔸ℝ𝕃𝕀ℕ𝔾 𝕂ℕ𝕆ℂ𝕂𝕆𝕌𝕋 🏆



🗣️ "𝙸𝚝 𝚠𝚊𝚜 𝚊𝚗 𝚒𝚗𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚐𝚊𝚖𝚎 𝚒𝚗 𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚜 𝚘𝚏 𝚝𝚊𝚌𝚝𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚕 𝚍𝚒𝚜𝚌𝚒𝚙𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚎"



Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou reacting to their win against Richards Bay!#SABCSportFootball #CarlingKnockout pic.twitter.com/5wLUCIamqU — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) November 8, 2025

All is not lost, though, and Ouaddou has already taken some steps towards alleviating the discontent, reaching a second cup final this campaign as his team saw off Richards Bay FC 1-0 in Saturday’s Carling Knockout Cup semifinal at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Bucs will have a chance to add to the MTN8 title they already lifted under Ouaddou in September when they face Marumo Gallants in the Carling final at Peter Mokaba Stadium on December 6.

There is also a degree of uncertainty still over Pirates’ exit from the Champions League after they lodged an official complaint to Caf over Lupopo coach Guy Bukasa, who was reportedly serving a suspension for a disciplinary offence during their tie. Bucs have also raised concerns over the eligibility of Lupopo players Henoc Molia and Wanet Kashala.

If that “back door” attempt fails, more domestic cup success would go a long way towards helping Ouaddou win back favour at Bucs, but a victory in the Betway Premiership, unseating eight-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns and ending a league title drought that goes back to Bucs’ last success in their second successive “treble” campaign in 2011-12, would elevate the coach to hero status.

🏆 ℂ𝔸ℝ𝕃𝕀ℕ𝔾 𝕂ℕ𝕆ℂ𝕂𝕆𝕌𝕋 🏆



⚽️ ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: Tshepang Moremi gets an opener for Bucs!



𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐁𝐚𝐲 0⃣➖1⃣ 𝐎𝐫𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨 𝐏𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬



🚨 LIVE

📺 SABC 1

📱 https://t.co/26PdrPrVLc#SABCSportFootball #CarlingKnockout pic.twitter.com/wkHLtdHmXB — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) November 8, 2025

A hard-fought 1-1 draw with Sundowns at the start of this month and eight wins from the last nine in their other games have left Pirates (22 points from 10 games) in second place and breathing down leaders Downs’ (25 from 12) necks.

Speaking last week, Motale said despite their disappointing exit before the group stage, there were positives for Pirates to take from their short 2025-26 Champions League campaign.

“It is water under the bridge now, but what was pleasing was to see them coming back from being three goals down [in the away leg] to secure a 3-3 aggregate score [against Lupopo at Orlando Stadium],” the Bucs legend said.

“That, for me, showed a lot of fight in the players, despite the loss on penalties. The Champions League is gone, and all we have to do now is focus on the Carling Knockout and winning the league.

“While elimination helps in terms of playing fewer matches and staying fresh, Pirates were supposed to go all the way to the final. But all the focus needs to be on the other competitions and ensuring they win them.”

Motale believes the MTN8 title helped Ouaddou lay a solid foundation for an ultimately successful first season in charge. He said lifting the league or another domestic cup would make it a genuinely successful campaign.

