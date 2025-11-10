Timeless Guardiola shows magic remains as Man City sparkle in rain against Liverpool

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after their Premier League win against Liverpool at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday night.

It felt a long way from Barcelona as a rain-soaked Pep Guardiola stood under an autumnal Manchester downpour on Sunday but there was no place he would rather be as the 1,000th game of his managerial career underlined that the magic still remains.

They said last season the Catalan, who made his name as a player and then set about becoming one of the world’s most decorated coaches in the city next to the Mediterranean, had lost his sparkle as Manchester City were dethroned.

But a 3-0 win over an outclassed Liverpool - the club that has been his biggest rival since arriving in England in 2016 and last season ended City’s Premier League dominance - proved talk of his demise was premature.

Arsenal still lead the table by four points but their manager Mikel Arteta, Guardiola’s former assistant at City, might not be sitting quite as comfortably now.

With the likes of serial title trophy winners Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker and Ilkay Gundogan gone and newcomers struggling to find their feet, it has felt like City have been stuck in transition since winning the last of their six Premier League titles under Guardiola in 2023-24.

Even this season they lost two of their opening three league games but since then City have won 11 of their last 14 games in all competitions, the only setback a defeat by Aston Villa.

It was not just the scoreline on Sunday as Guardiola enjoyed a 716th victory as a manager.

It was the way they did it, the control they enjoyed against the reigning champions. Erling Haaland looked frighteningly good, Phil Foden showed the spark is back and Jeremy Doku was devastating at times, lighting up a damp afternoon with a majestic third goal to seal the points.

City did it all without midfield maestro Rodri who will be back after the international break so no wonder Guardiola was a happy man as he milked the cheers of the City faithful.

“Just want to say thank you to the players, backroom staff to give me that present,” the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager, said. “Proud to do it here in Manchester with my City.

“Now rest and come back with the energy.”

Guardiola has won 12 league titles and three Champions Leagues and a sackful of other silverware since starting out as a coach of Barcelona’s second string in 2007.

After his milestone match on Sunday, he said those early days laid the groundwork for the dynasties he has built in Catalonia, Bavaria and now in Manchester.

“I think my period at Barcelona B is the foundation for many things. To realise I was able to do it and learn a lot.

“I will never forget the guys in that first season. For me, it has been so special to make 1,000 games in front of my family and especially against Liverpool.”

Guardiola said he had a “good vibe” about this season and should they maintain the consistency they are now showing, they will be there or thereabouts next spring.

If anyone knows how to navigate the way to glory, it is Guardiola, and he was quick to remind people of that on Sunday.

“The team that wins the Premier League is when every month the team is growing, and you see the feeling the team grows and grows and grows. Then you arrive at the end fighting for the title.

“It’s not the team in September or October at the top. This was an important week this one.

“I said to the guys. ‘Don’t do it today because Arsenal didn’t win [on Saturday]. Do it for ourselves against the champions of England. Show them we are able to be there’.

“Today I think we proved it.”

City crushed rivals in the high-stakes clash on Sunday, with Haaland, Nico Gonzalez and Doku scoring to seal a win that could prove pivotal in the title race.

The saw Guardiola’s team climb to second in the table on 22 points after 11 games, four adrift of Arsenal. Holders Liverpool tumbled to eighth on 18 points.

City were sharp from the outset and Haaland rose high over Ibrahima Konate to head home Matheus Nunes’ whipped cross in the 29th minute for his 99th league goal for the club. The goal made amends for the Norwegian missing a penalty early in the game, and Haaland karate-kicked the corner flag in celebration.

Gonzalez doubled their lead seconds before half time when his strike from distance took a deflection off Virgil van Dijk’s leg to leave goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili wrongfooted. Doku put the game out of reach when he whipped a blistering shot from just outside the box into the far corner in the 63rd.

