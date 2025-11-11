Pirates’ Nemtajela goes from township tournaments to Bafana in three years

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Masindi Nemtajela of South Africa during the South Africa Training at Ellis Park Stadium, in Johannesburg on 10 November 2025.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Masindi Nemtajela sounded surprised by his career’s high-speed upward trajectory, relating how he went from playing in township tournaments to Bafana Bafana in the space of three years.

Nemtajela fancies his chances of impressing Bafana coach Hugo Broos in Saturday’s friendly against Zambia at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3pm), where he’s poised for his senior national team debut.

“I am really grateful for what is happening in my life,” Nemtajela told a Bafana press conference in Sandton on Monday.

“It has not been an easy journey for me since I started at the KwaMahlobo games [a popular township tournament played during the festive season in Meadowlands, Soweto], playing on gravel fields. But my progress happened so quickly.”

WATCH | Orlando Pirates midfielder Masindi Nemtajela reflects on his meteoric rise from playing in township tournaments to receiving a Bafana Bafana call-up in the space of three years.



“I found myself playing in the National First Division, then the next season playing in the PSL [Betway Premiership, for Marumo Gallants] and then in the second season I was signed by Pirates.

“Then after six games my name is called to the national team. So, I am really grateful. It also means my hard work at training is paying off.”

The 24-year-old midfielder joined Pirates from Gallants before the start of this season, where he has attracted the national coaching staff’s attention with some eye-catching performances in Bucs’ engine room. Nemtajela feels indebted to Broos for the recognition, highlighting his desire to cement his spot in the national team with hope of playing at the World Cup next year.

The match against Zambia is being used as a final preparation, but also to run the rule over several fringe players, ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco in December and January, which Broos will use as a platform towards a strong World Cup campaign.

“I want to thank Hugo Broos for the opportunity. I would also love to represent my country at the World Cup.

“We have been given an opportunity, and it’s up to us now to impress. We [the new Bafana players] now have the chance.”

Afcon will be played from December 21 to January 18. South Africa are in Group B with Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe.

