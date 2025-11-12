Five Amajimbos players for the future who have caught the eye at the World Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Amajimbos' Emile Witbooi is challenged by Mohamed Akram of Qatar in their 2025 Fifa Under-17 World Cup Group A match at the Aspire Academy in Al Rayyan, Qatar on November 6. Witbooi is has been the star performer for the South Africa U-17s as they have reached the last 32.

After they became the first South African team in their age group to progress to the knockout stages of the Fifa U-17 World Cup, Amajimbos are now targeting more glory in Qatar.

With the other groups yet to complete their programmes, it is not settled who South Africa will face in the last 32, though Brazil and Zambia seem to be the most likely opponents on Friday.

After their strong Group A campaign ― beating Bolivia 3-1 with 10 men, drawing 1-1 against hosts Qatar and putting up a fight in a 3-1 defeat to Italy to end second on four points ― there is genuine hope of reaching the last 16.

Sunday Times looks at five Amajimbos players who are crucial in the knockout stages and who have a promising future in South African football.

Lwandiso Radebe (goalkeeper, Mamelodi Sundowns)

The 16-year-old shot-stopper from KwaZulu-Natal has grown in leaps and bounds as the tournament gained momentum and will be a crucial last line of defence for Amajimbos between the goalposts.

He was instrumental in the team’s 3-1 victory over Bolivia, where he made seven saves, and is ranked as one of the best goalkeepers at the U-17 World Cup.

Luke Hendricks (centreback, Ubuntu Cape Town)

The 1.7m, 17-year-old was immense for Amajimbos against Bolivia, Qatar and Italy in the heart of the defence, where he has formed a comfortable partnership with Abulele Dlekedla and Tumi Mothapo.

The team conceded five goals in three matches during the group stages, and this is one area where Hendricks and his men at the back need to improve on because there are no second chances in the knockout stages.

Hendricks was impressive helping his team to a competitive performance against an Azzurrini possessing players from the youth structures of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Emile Witbooi (midfielder, Cape Town City)

If Amajimbos go as far as the semifinals in Qatar, 16-year-old Witbooi will be a strong contender for player of the tournament ― he has been one of the eye-catching performers of Fifa’s new, expanded U-17 World Cup so far.

The son of former City and Mamelodi Sundowns midfield star Surprise Ralani is the creative spark for South Africa and has also chipped in with two goals against Bolivia and Qatar, his attacking skills earning rave reviews at the tournament.

His opener to break the deadlock against Bolivia was a gem, Witbooi showing skill, control and calm under pressure.

Kamohelo Maraletse (midfielder, Mamelodi Sundowns)

A lot of the good aspects Amajimbos have produced have come via the Sundowns midfield star, who is turning heads in Qatar with his strong displays in the middle of the park.

A product of the Remember Elite Soccer Academy in Vereeniging, who also spent time in Kaizer Chiefs’ development from 2022 to when he joined Downs last year, the midfielder has caught the eye of scouts at the World Cup. It would be no surprise if he secured an overseas move after the tournament.

Shaun Els (striker, Kaizer Chiefs)

With two goals against Bolivia and Italy, the 17-year-old Kaizer Chiefs striker has been one of the revelations for Amajimbos, and Khumalo will rely heavily on him in the knockout stages.