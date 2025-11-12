Salomon Kalou backs Bafana to spring another Afcon surprise

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ivory Coast legend Salomon Kalou during a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations event at the Supersport Studios in Johannesburg on November 6.

Former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Salomon Kalou feels Bafana Bafana are getting back to the level they were at decades ago and believes they will do well in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco in December and January and next year’s World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada.

What impresses the 40-year-old is the number of young players coming through the development structures and making a mark in South Africa’s junior and senior national teams.

Amajita and Amajimbos qualified for their respective junior World Cups, with the SA U-17s participating in Qatar and having progressed to the last 32. The South Africa U-20s reached the last 16 of the U-20 World Cup in Chile last month.

Bafana earned their best placing in 24 years of third at last year’s Afcon in Ivory Coast and, with young players coming into the national squad, reached the next finals in Morocco and qualified for their first World Cup other than as hosts since 2002.

Kalou said after Bafana were the surprise package in the last Nations Cup, they stand an even better chance in Morocco.

“The last Afcon, how they played and went all the way to the semifinal, nobody expected them to be there,” he said.

“If they can build on that, you get confidence in the team that qualified for the World Cup and have momentum.

“They’re a nation that is progressing. They have young talent and have players who were there before and also have a good coach [Hugo Broos]. It is to find the balance between young and experienced players and create a great team.”

Bafana are in Group B of the Afcon with Angola, Egypt and Zimbabwe. They start the tournament against Angola on December 22, before facing Egypt four days later.

“I think Bafana Bafana are getting back to the level they showed us,” Kalou said, referring to the combinations that won the 1996 Afcon on home soil and reached the final in 1998 and qualified for World Cups in 1998 and 2002.

“We know football here is big, and there are clubs with big programmes for youth academies. It starts with the youth tournament. That’s how you develop local football, and I think South Africa is doing that very well.

“I won’t be surprised to see them go far in the Afcon because in the previous edition, they did very well in Ivory Coast and they were the surprise team. I will be putting my money on South Africa because they can again be the major surprise for the competition.”

With the Ivory Coast heading into Morocco as the defending champions, Kalou is positive his home country has a team capable of defending the title.

“We are the ones with the cup right now. Other teams have to come and get it from us and we are confident we can keep it.”