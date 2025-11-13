Nigeria end bonus dispute ahead of World Cup playoffs, Cameroon hit by injuries

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

William Troost Ekong of Nigeria reacts instructs teammates during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Final match between Nigeria and Ivory Coast at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Cote dIvoire on 11 February 2024.

Nigeria’s players are fully focused on their 2026 Fifa World Cup African qualifying playoff against Gabon on Thursday after resolution of a dispute over bonuses that led to a boycott of training, according to captain William Troost-Ekong.

The Super Eagles’s players did not train on Tuesday in protest over unpaid bonuses that media reports suggested go back to 2019.

But Troost-Ekong confirmed the matter has reached a resolution with the Nigeria Football Federation, at least for now.

“Issue resolved. We are together and as before focussed on the games ahead,” Troost-Ekong said in a post on X on Wednesday, without giving any more details.

The federation did not respond to requests for comment.

Nigeria face Gabon in their semifinal (6pm SA time) of the African qualifier playoffs being held in Rabat, Morocco, hoping to book a place in Sunday’s final against either Cameroon or the Democratic Republic of Congo (9pm SA time semifinal).

The winner of the African playoff will advance to March’s inter-continental playoffs, where two more nations will be added to the 48-team field for the World Cup in the Mexico, Canada and the US.

Cameroon, meanwhile, have been hit by two major injury blows, and face a possible third ahead of their semifinal against DRC.

Veteran striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and in-form midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa have been ruled out of the match in Rabat, where Cameroon are looking to keep alive their World Cup hopes.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana is also a doubt after suffering an ankle injury, football federation officials added.

Choupo-Moting has suffered a knee sprain while Zambo Anguissa pulled out of Tuesday’s training session with a hamstring injury. The midfielder, who turns 30 on Sunday, has scored four goals for Napoli in Serie A this season.

Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions have competed in eight previous World Cups - more than any other African nation.

Reuters