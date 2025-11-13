Sibisi urges Bafana to go guns blazing against Zambia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana defender Nkosinathi Sibisi says they must target a win against Zambia on Saturday.

Bafana Bafana defender Nkosinathi Sibisi did not want to veer from the script.

When coach Hugo Broos announced the squad for Saturday’s friendly against Zambia at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, he spoke about the significance of winning the match.

Broos said a victory is important for momentum as theone of their last preparations matches for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco in December and January and for rankings, with the 2026 Fifa World Cup approaching next year.

Orlando Pirates central defender Sibisi echoed the sentiments of his coach, saying there are no friendly matches at international level.

“We totally agree with the coach, there is no such thing as friendly game in international football,” said Sibisi before the team flew out to Gqeberha.

“As soon as we put on that Bafana jersey and enter the field, it is a peaceful war against opponents. On Saturday, it will be all guns blazing against Zambia.”

Sibisi said there has been a high level of intensity at training this week, which shows the players are up for the game.

'My journey was not easy,' - Masindi 'John Wick' Nemtajela.



“Motivation is always the same whenever we are in camp and playing a qualifier and friendly game. We have always trained like it is our last session because we don’t take it for granted to be here.

“It is always a privilege to be here and you have to earn your spot to play.”

The Nations Cup is just over a month away but Sibisi said South Africa are not thinking far ahead.

“We know Afcon is approaching but it is about taking one game at a time. We are playing at home against Zambia and we have to make it count.

“The performances have been showing over the three years we have been with the coach. It won’t be any different this weekend

“We can’t look too far ahead to Afcon but we have to focus on the match on Saturday.”

The last time Bafana played in Gqeberha, they thumped Congo-Brazzaville 5-0 in front of a passionate crowd and Sibisi is asking for more of the same.

“We are asking for the people of Gqeberha to come in numbers - they never disappointed us when we came to this city and we hope that is going to continue on Saturday.

“We will fight for every challenge and ball. It is always nice to play against your regional] neighbours - for us it’s a matter of continuity and getting momentum.”