ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Sibusiso Vilakazi says Pirates will push Sundowns this season

Sibusiso Vilakazi says Orlando Pirates will push Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership this season.

In the 89th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Sibusiso “Villa” Vilakazi.

Vilakazi, who played with Percy Tau, Teko Modise, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Khama Billiat, Keagan Dolly and George Lebese, took a trip down memory lane to reflect on a successful career that yielded five league titles.

He arrived at Chloorkop shortly after the Brazilians won the Champions League in 2016 but went on to lift the Super Cup, played at the Fifa Club World Cup, and won numerous cup competitions.

He remembered scoring for Sundowns against FC Barcelona in the 3-1 friendly loss in 2018 at FNB Stadium, where they came up against Ousmane Dembele, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

The former Footballer of the Season played as a number 10 at Wits University, but coach Pitso Mosimane sometimes played him on the wing when he arrived at Sundowns, and he thrived in that role.

Having featured in two Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournaments, Vilakazi is confident the current team will do well in Morocco under coach Hugo Broos.

TimesLIVE