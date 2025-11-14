Five Bafana fringe players who could clinch an Afcon squad place against Zambia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tshepang Moremi warms up for Orlando Pirates for their Betway Premiership match against Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban last week. Moremi could stake a claim for an Afcon squad place in Bafana Bafana's friendly against Zambia.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has big decisions to make when he finalises his squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) to be played in Morocco in December and January.

Bafana earned their best finish in 24 years as bronze medallists at the Nations Cup in Ivory Coast last year. With talent emerging since then and the South Africans also earning a further confidence boost with their first World Cup qualification other than as hosts in 23 years, Broos’ team could even be the dark horses in North Africa.

Saturday’s friendly against Zambia in Gqeberha, which might be the last one before Bafana kick off their Afcon campaign against Angola on December 22, presents a crucial opportunity for many fringe players hoping to catch Broos’s eye.

Here are five players who have a chance to use the Zambia match to impress Broos.

Sipho Mbule ― Orlando Pirates, attacking midfielder

Mbule has the best chance of all the fringe players to make the final Afcon squad as he had an opportunity to play in Bafana’s last four 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Rwanda, and did well on his reintroduction to the national team. In the last two against Zimbabwe and Rwanda in particular, Mbule showed he can be the creative player Broos has been looking for to replace injured veteran Themba Zwane.

With the ball at his feet, there’s nothing the 27-year-old former SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns player cannot do in unlocking opposition defences. If he can work more on his stamina and fitness, he could be a key player for Bafana at Afcon.

Sipho Mbule is him, you can’t fake influence 🔥🔥🇿🇦❤️ pic.twitter.com/VMYkNQcP0n — Tidi (@tidisoccer) October 14, 2025

Thabang Matuludi ― right back/winger, Polokwane City

Injuries that plagued Matuludi, 26, for most of last season have derailed his appearance in a Bafana shirt. But now that he’s fit and one of Broos’s trusted men, Nyiko Mobbie, has a long-term injury, Matuludi has a better chance of staking his claim to be a strong cover option for Khuliso Mudau.

Matuludi’s attributes include his ability to join the attack and deliver some vital crosses while his positioning is never out of place. He has a real chance to win Broos’s favour against Zambia.

Keletso Makgalwa ― attacking winger, Sekhukhune United

Like Matuludi, 28-year-old Makgalwa was unlucky not to get a call last season, a campaign in which he finished with some exciting numbers in terms of goal contributions and as a nominee for PSL Footballer and Player’s Player of the Season.

Makgalwa is a clever winger who learned his trade at Mamelodi Sundowns before settling at Sekhukhune United, where he’s a match-winner for coach Eric Tinkler in most games. He has a great ability to deliver quality crosses, take on players and score when there’s a chance. He may be a surprise but welcome inclusion in Broos’s final squad for Afcon.

Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler on Keletso Makgalwa.



WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/b5I7kfnJfa pic.twitter.com/6v94V9KdWU — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) August 22, 2025

Khulumani Ndamane ― central defender, TS Galaxy

At 21, the Galaxy player has been impressive in attracting the national technical staff’s attention in recent months. He played quite well in Bafana’s final-clinching World Cup qualifier against Rwanda in Mbombela, coming in for Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who got a red card towards the end of the Zimbabwe match in Durban.

Ndamane is one of those players who does his talking on the field and has quietly won Broos’s approval to an extent he may be included in the final squad for Afcon. Even if he doesn’t play any matches at Afcon, Ndamane will be a good substitute if anything happens to the regulars.

Tshepang Moremi ― striker/winger, Orlando Pirates

Though still only 25, Moremi could be viewed as something of a late bloomer. Certainly, his move from AmaZulu to Orlando Pirates ahead of this campaign has helped bring to national attention what a marvelous striker or winger he is.

Unlike most wingers, whose job is just to cross for others to finish, Moremi has been scoring most of Pirates’ goals this season, which is the reason Broos has decided to call on him in recent months. He’s one of those attackers few thought could make the Afcon squad a few months ago, but his form at club level gives all the reason for him to be included.

He will boost Bafana’s attacking options, but more importantly he’s a player with an eye for the goal, having scored eight for the Buccaneers in 17 appearances in all competitions this season.