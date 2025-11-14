Nigeria and DRC to meet in World Cup playoff final on Sunday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen celebrates his goal during the 2026 World Cup qualifier play-off against Gabon at Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Morocco.

Nigeria overcame the distraction of a strike over money to beat Gabon 4-1 in their World Cup African playoff semi-final in Rabat on Thursday, but needed extra time before running out comfortable victors.

Striker Akor Adams snapped up a shallow back pass from Gabon defender Aaron Appindangoye and caught goalkeeper Loyce Mbaba way out of his goal for an easy tap-in for Nigeria’s opening goal in the 78th minute.

Mario Lemina snatched an 89th-minute equaliser to take the game into 30 minutes of extra time.

A goal from Chidera Ejuke and two from Victor Osimhen ensured Nigeria’s progress to the playoff final in the Moroccan capital on Sunday.

They will take on Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), who beat Cameroon in the second semi-final later on Thursday in Rabat.

DRC captain Chancel Mbemba snuck in at the back post to score a dramatic last-gasp winner. Mbemba stole in unmarked to force home a corner from Brian Cipenga to secure a dramatic victory for his country and keep them on course for possible qualification to next year’s finals.

Sunday’s winner advances to the inter-confederation playoffs in March, where six teams will battle for two places at the 2026 finals in Canada, Mexico and the US.

Reuters