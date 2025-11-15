Bafana have important boxes to tick in friendly against Zambia as Afcon looms

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana players Lyle Foster, Sipho Mbule and Mohau Nkota before their training session at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has indicated midfielders Masindi Nemtajela and Keletso Makgalwa might be given a run during the international friendly against Zambia at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Midfielders Nemtajela of Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United’s Makgalwa are the only new players in the squad preparing for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco later in the year.

Speaking in Gqeberha where they wrapped up their preparations for the clash against a strong Chipolopolo, Broos said it would depend on how the match goes.

Broos has repeatedly said he wants to win this match for consistency, to improve Bafana’s rankings and boost confidence.

'My journey was not easy,' - Masindi 'John Wick' Nemtajela.



WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/rQvgr9tQS8 pic.twitter.com/YC7dsNfXfu — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) November 10, 2025

This means he is more likely to bring them on when Bafana are looking comfortable on the scoreboard.

“It depends on how the game is going to go,” he said before the team’s training session on Friday afternoon.

“I want to win the game and if we have the opportunity to give them some minutes we will do it. I am already happy that I called them up so I can see them closer at training every day.

“I wanted to see their attitude and how they work at training and what qualities they possess. There is difference between club level and the national team and if you ask them, they will probably tell you they were surprised at what happens at training.

“It is more quicker, more technical and we ask a lot from the players. It is good for them that they are here and we gave them the opportunity to train with us. We have a better idea and report about them.

“If we have the opportunity and the game goes well for us, they will have some playing time.”

Chipolopolo, who are also preparing for Afcon, came to South Africa with their strongest possible squad and they are certainly not going to be easy to beat because of their quality.

Coach Moses Sichone has players like Toaster Nsabata (Sekhukhune United), Lubambo Musonda (Magdeburg, Germany), Gift Siame (Leganese, Spain), Patson Daka (Leicester City, England), Fashion Sakala (Al Fayha, Saudi Arabia), Joseph Banda (Hapoel Be’ersheva, Israel) and Kennedy Musonda (Hapoel Ramat, Israel).