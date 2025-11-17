Kaizer Chiefs vow to prove their mettle in Confed Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs defender Inacio Miguel says they aim to use the Caf Confederation Cup to prove they are also a giant of African football.

Chiefs — who last participated in continental football in 2021 when they were beaten by Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the Champions League final — get their Confederation Cup group stage campaign under way against Egyptian side Al Masry at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria on November 23.

Amakhosi’s other Group D rivals are Zesco United of Zambia and another Egyptian side, Zamalek.

Apart from that 2021 final — also the only time Amakhosi went to the Champions League group stage — and their titles in the African Cup Winners’ Cup in 2001 and Super Cup triumph the next year, Chiefs have underachieved in Caf interclub competitions.

There could be a realisation that their lack of continental ambition has not just affected their reputation internationally but also success domestically, where Chiefs ended a 10-year trophy drought lifting last season’s Nedbank Cup.

“We are Kaizer Chiefs, and we will prove we’re also a big team,” Miguel said.

“We must prove to ourselves we’re capable of competing against the best teams in Africa because we are one of the biggest teams in Africa. We need to work hard and represent Kaizer Chiefs and South Africa well.”

Miguel said Amakhosi intend to make sure they win all their home group fixtures, aiming to at least play to draws away.

“In the group stages all the games are important, but we are aware that getting a good result at home is easier than doing it away,” the centre-back said.

“We have to understand it’s more important to play to avoid a defeat than to try to win the game because you may end up losing when you play away games. When we travel, we must come back with a point at least.”

Chiefs overcame Angolan side Kabuscorp and AS Simba from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in the preliminary rounds.

Miguel said those two home and away ties prepared Amakhosi well for the group phase, especially with the unfriendly receptions they were subjected to away. In the DRC, Chiefs allegedly suffered from food poisoning, leaving a few players with a stomach bug before the first leg against Simba.

“We played against two difficult teams in the preliminary round, and that prepared us well for the group stages. Angola and the DRC are tough countries to go to and perform in, given the environment there,” Miguel said.

Sowetan