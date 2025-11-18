Germany qualify for 2026 World Cup along with Netherlands

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Leroy Sane celebrates scoring Germany's fourth goal with Leon Goretzka in their 2026 World Cup Uefa Group A win against Slovakia at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Monday night.

Germany secured a place at next year’s World Cup by crushing Slovakia 6-0 in their final qualifier on Monday, pummeling them into submission with four goals in the first half, and sending their opponents into a playoff in March.

Leroy Sane scored twice and Nick Woltemade and Serge Gnabry also struck in a dominant first half that saw Germany quickly seal victory and secure top spot in Group A to automatically qualify for next year’s tournament.

The four-time world champions, who crashed out in the first round of the last two editions of the World Cup, finished top of their group on 15 points, with the Slovaks second on 12.

“Every player gave it all,” Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said. “We played a really great game.

“We worked very hard. We scored great goals and were convincing with our game.

“Today there is no reason to complain. There was pressure and they pushed themselves and showed a great team spirit. I am proud of the team.”

This assist from Florian Wirtz 😮‍💨🇩🇪



The Germans are 45 minutes away from securing their #FIFAWorldCup spot 📌



📺 Stream #WCQ on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/yD4NX8VJZR — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 17, 2025

The Germans, needing a draw or a win to secure top spot, left nothing to chance and shot out of the blocks to take control early. Unmarked Woltemade headed in for the lead in the 18th minute with his fourth consecutive goal in the last three matches for Germany.

Serge Gnabry should have doubled it when he charged into the box but his low shot was blocked by Slovakia keeper Martin Dubravka in the 25th. Gnabry made amends four minutes later as he latched onto a perfect Leon Goretzka pass to make it 2-0.

An equally quick move saw Florian Wirtz put Leroy Sane through in the 36th to curl his shot past Dubravka and put the game to bed before Wirtz delivered another assist for the winger to bag his second goal of the evening five minutes later.

Slovakia, who had beaten Germany in Bratislava in September, had no answer to the hosts’ relentless pressure.

The pace dropped after the break but substitutes Ridle Baku and 19-year-old Assan Ouedraogo added a goal apiece, with the latter becoming the youngest player to score for Germany on his debut.

The Germans, who have qualified for the World Cup for the 21st time, second-most after Brazil’s 23, have openly set their goal of winning the World Cup, co-hosted by Mexico, the US and Canada, to restore their dented reputation as a global football powerhouse.

They have not reached a final in any major international tournament since winning their fourth World Cup in 2014 in Brazil.

Tijjani Reijnders reacts in a flash for the opener in Amsterdam 💥⚽



📺 Stream #WCQ on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/RahreMrzAA — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 17, 2025

Three-time World Cup runners-up the Netherlands secured their berth at the 2026 finals with an easy 4-0 home victory over Lithuania on Monday, finishing top of Group G.

The victory margin could have been bigger, such was the Dutch dominance, but the result ensured they completed the campaign three points clear of second-placed Poland.

Tijjani Reijnders put the Netherlands 1-0 ahead at half time before the hosts scored a rapid trio of goals in the second period from Cody Gakpo, Xavi Simons, and Donyell Malen.

The unbeaten Netherlands finished on 20 points, with Poland on 17.

“I think there were some good things in our performance,” said playmaker Frenkie de Jong. “Maybe we faded a bit, but the period after half time was great for the crowd.

“Of course, you want to score as much as possible, and 4-0 is ultimately fine.

“Now the real work begins. We’re going to improve as much as possible and arrive at the World Cup in the best possible shape.”

Next year’s finals will be the 12th time the Dutch have participated in the World Cup. They were losing finalists at the 1974, 1978 and 2010 tournaments.

Piotr Zielinski struck late to earn Poland a 3-2 win away to Malta on Monday, securing the visitors a spot in next year’s World Cup playoffs.

Reuters