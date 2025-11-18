Ncikazi hails Ouaddou for forging strong relations at Orlando Pirates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has lauded head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou for his humility, good character and his belief in the expertise of the team’s local technical panel.

Ncikazi said Ouaddou never viewed him and the rest of the technical team as “backstabbers” when he arrived and always emphasised his belief in “South African expertise”, saying he saw no need to come with his own foreign technical team.

Ouaddou has steered Pirates to a strong start in the Betway Premiership, sitting in second place on 22 points from 10 games, behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns (25 from 12), as Bucs return from the Fifa break, meeting Chippa United at Orlando Stadium next Tuesday (7.30pm).

“Football and sports reflect the society we come from,” Ncikazi said during the club’s visit on Friday to a clinic in Diepkloof, Soweto, to raise awareness about diabetes on World Diabetes Day.

“One thing I’ve picked up from him is he’s a great human being. He understands he is an African, and he respects African people. There is his statement where he said he’d use the expertise he found at the club. Very few coaches do that. We don’t trust each other and we are also scared to be stabbed in the back. Only a confident and a good human being can do that.

“I appreciate him for recognising the people who were already at the club before he arrived — that says a lot about him. Normally, it doesn’t happen that way.”

Ouaddou has forged a strong bond with Ncikazi, having made it a habit to kiss his deputy in the dugout when things are going well for the team.

“The relationship I have with him just explains him. He says, ‘I don’t kiss anybody; I only kiss people who are close to me.’ That is a sign that whatever we do together [is great],” said 56-year-old Ncikazi, who is nine years older than 47-year-old Ouaddou.

Men kiss each other on the cheek in many countries, particularly in North Africa, Southern Europe, the Middle East and Central and South America. It is common among men who know each other well and can be a sign of warmth and connection.

Ouaddou, who played for top European clubs such as Fulham in England and Greek giants Olympiacos, among others, joined Pirates at the start of the season.

Sowetan