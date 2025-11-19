Pirates lose Lupopo case, fined by Caf for ‘spraying chemicals’, DRC club says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Issama Mpeko of FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo is challenged by Sipho Mbule of Orlando Pirates in their 2025-26 Caf Champions League second preliminary round match at Orlando Stadium on October 25 2025.

Orlando Pirates’ outside hopes of a back-door entry into the 2025-26 Caf Champions League group stage were ended by FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo’s disclosure that the eligibility protest lodged by the Buccaneers has been ruled in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) club’s favour.

Lupopo put out a statement on Wednesday stating the Confederation of African Football (Caf) disciplinary committee ruled in their favour on a complaint by Pirates, who sought to overturn Bucs’ penalties second-round defeat to the DRC side where the two legs ended in 3-0 wins to the home sides.

St-Éloi further said Pirates had been fined a combined R429,330 for offences including “spraying chemicals” in the DRC club’s change rooms.

Bucs had protested that Lupopo coach Guy Bukasa should not have been on the bench because he was suspended due to a Caf sanction while in charge of the DRC Under-20 national team.

Pirates also alleged Lupopo players Wanet Kashala and Molia Lihozasia were ineligible for the tie.

“Lupopo has secured a decisive administrative victory following the decision handed down by Caf,” St-Éloi‘s statement read.

“Caf rejected the complaint lodged by Pirates and confirmed the eligibility of players Molia and Kashala, who are duly registered.

“Caf also specified the presence of coach Bukasa on the bench during the match cannot be grounds for sanctions against FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo. However, the disciplinary committee confirmed the six-match suspension of coach Bukasa for the U-20 case, along with a fine.

“Furthermore, following our club’s complaint against Pirates, Caf has imposed financial sanctions on the South African club.”

Lupopo said these are: