Robertson remembers Liverpool teammate Jota after Scotland reach World Cup

Andy Robertson celebrates Scotland's 4-2 2026 Fifa World Cup Uefa qualifying win against Denmark in Glasgow on Tuesday night that saw his side reach the finals in North America.

Andy Robertson was “in bits” before Scotland beat Denmark 4-2 to qualify for the World Cup, saying he could not help thinking about former Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota and their shared dream of playing in football’s biggest tournament.

Goals from Scott McTominay, Lawrence Shankland, Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean on Tuesday secured Scotland’s spot in next year’s World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico, which will be their first appearance in the tournament since 1998.

Jota, who died aged 28 in a car accident in July, did not play for Portugal in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to a calf injury and Robertson said the two had often spoken about one day competing in the tournament together.

“I’ve hid it well, but today I’ve been in bits,” the Scotland captain told the BBC. “I know the age I’m at, this could be my last chance to go to the World Cup. I couldn’t get my mate Diogo Jota out of my head today.

“We spoke so much about going to the World Cup because he missed the last one with Portugal and I did with Scotland. I know he’ll be smiling over me today. I’m so glad it’s ended up this way.

“This group of boys, this group of staff - it’s the best group I’ve been involved in. The manager’s speech before the game was unbelievable.

“We were quite emotional. To do it for him, the staff and all our families, it’ll go down as one of the greatest nights of my life.”

Portugal also qualified for the 2026 World Cup on Sunday with a 9-1 drubbing of Armenia.

Scotland reached their first finals since 1998 in thrilling fashion as stoppage time goals by Tierney and McLean secured a nerve-shredding victory at a rocking Hampden Park.

When Patrick Dorgu brought 10-man Denmark level for the second time in the 81st minute it seemed the visitors would secure the point they needed to top Group C.

But Tierney struck a superb shot past Kasper Schmeichel in third minute of stoppage time and then, with the goalkeeper up in attack at the other end of the pitch, McLean launched a long-range effort into an empty goal to spark delirious scenes.

Scott McTominay gave Scotland the lead with an overhead kick in the third minute. But Rasmus Hojlund equalised with a penalty in the 57th shortly before the visitors had Rasmus Kristensen sent off. Lawrence Shankland then put the Scots back in front.

Also on Tuesday night, Spain secured their place at the 2026 World Cup after a nervy 2-2 draw with Turkey in Seville, finishing unbeaten at the top of Group E despite being given a genuine scare by their resilient visitors.

The European champions took an early lead through Dani Olmo in the fourth minute but Turkey, who needed an almost impossible seven-goal victory to claim the group, managed to equalise through Deniz Gul in the 42nd minute.

Turkey then stunned the home crowd by taking the lead in the 54th thanks to a Salih Ozcan strike from the edge of the box.

However, Mikel Oyarzabal levelled the match eight minutes later to avoid what would have been Spain’s first home defeat in a qualifier and Turkey had to settle for a place in the playoffs.

Belgium hammered Liechtenstein 7-0 to confirm their berth, finishing their campaign unbeaten.

A fifth victory in eight games gave Belgium a total of 18 points at the top of Group J, two more than runners-up Wales.

Jeremy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere both scored twice and there were goals for Hans Vanaken, Brandon Mechele and Alexis Saelemakers with the home side netting four goals in a furious seven-minute, second-half spell.

Belgium will be competing at their 15th World Cup finals, having twice reached the semifinals.

Switzerland qualified despite being held 1-1 by Kosovo, as Florent Muslija’s superb strike cancelled out Ruben Vargas’ early second-half goal for the visitors.

Switzerland finished top of Group B with 14 points, completing an unbeaten qualifying campaign. Kosovo secured second place with 11 points and a berth in March’s European playoffs as they chase a first-ever World Cup appearance.

Austria qualified for the 2026 World Cup after snatching a 77th minute equaliser through Michael Gregoritsch against visitors Bosnia and Herzegovina to earn a 1-1 draw and top Group H.

It will be Austria’s first appearance at a World Cup since 1998. Bosnia, who took a 12th minute lead with Haris Tabakovic’s header, finish second in the group, two points behind on 17 to go to the playoffs.

