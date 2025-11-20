Buccaneer through and through: Jose Riveiro wishes the best for Pirates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jose Riveiro is the epitome of the famous Orlando Pirates slogan, “Once a Pirate, always a Pirate”.

When he left the Buccaneers in June after a trophy-laden three-year stay at the club, the ‘Spanish Guitar’ or ‘El Padre’, as he was affectionately known by Pirates supporters, said he would never coach another club in South Africa.

On his return for promotional work for the Carling Knockout All-Star match taking place in Durban next month, Riveiro has stuck to his guns that he will never wear the colours of another club in the country.

Riveiro spoke about his strong bond with the club and his wish to see them do well for the passionate supporters who create an intimidating atmosphere at Orlando Stadium, with whom he developed a relationship of mutual affection.

“My place with Pirates is clear, I want them to win each and every match,” the 50-year old Spaniard, who won six domestic cups in his three years at Bucs after they had won one in six years before he arrived in 2022, said.

“I watch matches from afar and I want them to succeed because of the people in the club, the players and the passionate fans. I just want them to win matches and titles.”

Jose Riveiro on Relebohile Mofokeng.



New coach Abdeslam Ouaddou took over from Riveiro and Pirates have continued to impress by winning the MTN8 and reaching next month’s Carling Knockout final against Marumo Gallants.

The Buccaneers have emerged as early certainties to challenge eight-time successive league champions Mamelodi Sundowns for the 2025-26 Betway Premiership.

Watching Pirates from a distance, Riveiro — who left to join Al Ahly at the end of last campaign though things quickly did not work out at the Egyptian giants — said the Buccaneers are on the right track with an attractive brand of football and have what it takes to go for the league title.

“They are progressing, playing exciting football and they have a good mix of experience and youngsters. They are fighting for each and every game in cup competitions.

“They have a fantastic opportunity to fight for the league until the end and hopefully they can make it.”

Riveiro got the best of Relebohile Mofokeng, but the Bafana Bafana attacking midfield prospect has struggled this season.

“‘Rele’ is a matured guy, I cannot say what is happening with him at Pirates now, but he will find a way to come back on track and find a way to do it.

I have full respect for coach Hugo and his technical team, they have been doing a fantastic job under difficult circumstances. — Jose Riveiro

“There are ups and downs in football and that is normal.

“You can never be at your peak constantly. He makes things easy for everyone by performing the way he does every week. I am sure he will continue enjoying playing football and contributing to the club and Bafana.”

With his success at Pirates, there are those who have been calling for Riveiro to replace Hugo Broos when the Belgian leaves after the 2026 Fifa World Cup, but the Spaniard doesn’t want to entertain such speculation.

“We have to enjoy the moment and South African football is going through a fantastic moment with Bafana doing well by qualifying for Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] and they have the opportunity of being competitive there.

“They have also qualified for the World Cup next year. It is a moment to enjoy what’s happening and we don’t know what is going to happen in the future. As coaches we always have to be ready for whatever comes our way.

“I have full respect for coach Hugo and his technical team, they have been doing a fantastic job under difficult circumstances.

“Things were not easy for him at the beginning, but he managed to go through all the criticism and controversies to have a solid team with solid performances.”

Riveiro also spoke about the pressure he faced at Al Ahly.

“It is a big club, there are a lot of people who follow the team in North Africa and the Middle East. The support of the club is massive and pressure comes because of that.

“I think that pressure is something that helps, you cannot be a club with so many titles in the world without pressure. They demand and sometimes it is difficult to be a player at such a club, but it is part of the job and we must expect it.

“There is pressure when you are at clubs like Pirates, all the times there are a lot of fans who are analysing what you are doing. Al Ahly is massive in that sense and it is what it is.”