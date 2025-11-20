Sheppard commends character of Kaizer Chiefs’ demoted first-team players

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs’ DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) coach Dillon Sheppard says promising player Naledi Hlongwane is in the right space mentally despite signing a professional contract with the senior team only to be demoted to the reserve side at the beginning of the season.

Hlongwane is one of the most highly regarded prospects in the Amakhosi academy and was instrumental in the reserve side’s win in the under-23 age group DDC last season.

Sheppard, assistant to DDC head coach Vela Khumalo, said the technical staff had a positive conversation with Hlongwane, Kabelo Nkgwesa and Thulani Mabaso, who were all promoted and sent back to the reserve league, and he is pleased with their attitude.

“I think he [Hlongwane] is a level-headed boy, very confident in his ability. So we had a discussion with him and, to be fair, he has come down to the DDC and he has carried on with the same attitude,” Sheppard said.

“Unfortunately he missed a few weeks because he had a hamstring injury, so he didn’t have continuous game time. But he came on at the weekend and he scored [in Chiefs’ 2-0 win against Orlando Pirates’ reserves at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, on Sunday] and he showed his quality.

It [the junior World Cups] is the highest level of the competition. If I go back to my own career, I didn’t get the opportunity to play in the junior World Cup [with] that level of competition and experience. — Dillon Sheppard, Kaizer Chiefs reserves assistant coachcoach

“The three players that went into the first team and came back to the DDC have shown unbelievable character. They have come back, and they started on the same foot they left on. The first team is monitoring their progress and when the opportunity comes, it is about them being ready for that.”

Champions Chiefs (17 points) are in sixth place after 11 games in the DDC this season, though their result on Sunday saw them close the gap on leaders Pirates (25 points) to eight points.

After Amajita and Amajimbos participated in their U-20 and U-17 Fifa World Cups in the past two months, Sheppard is excited about the development and growth of young players from the country’s DDC sides.

“It [the junior World Cups] is the highest level of the competition. If I go back to my own career, I didn’t get the opportunity to play in the junior World Cup [with] that level of competition and experience,” the former Bafana Bafana star said.

“These boys have gone there and played against the best in the world. Give credit to coach Vela [who also coaches the SA U-17s] and coach [the SA U-20s’ Raymond] Mdaka.

“If you see the young talent that has come through from DDC level, it is a huge positive — and long may it continue because it is important for the development of our young players.”

Sowetan