Chiefs aiming to be serious continental players again

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr is quietly confident of their chances in the Confederation Cup that starts with a tricky clash against Egyptian side Al Masry SC.

Amakhosi start their first Confederation Cup group stage campaign at the Suez Stadium on Sunday, where Motaung said they are targeting a winning start.

There is a short turnaround of matches as they return home to host another Egyptian side, Zamalek, at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on November 30.

“We are excited to face the Egyptians, and we are going all out there to get maximum points,” said Motaung.

“We have history with Zamalek, and everyone knows what happened when we played them in 1993. All the clubs in the competition go into the tournament wanting to win it.

“We know we are starting with two important games against good Egyptian sides, and we are excited that the team has qualified for the group stages.

Amakhosi Family, we’ve touched down safely in Egypt.



The boys are settled, focused, and ready for the journey ahead. Lebohang Maboe sends his appreciation for all the love and support.



— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) November 21, 2025

“This is exactly where we want to be, and we are looking forward to a tough test in Egypt.”

Al Masry have started the Egyptian league fairly well, as they are in fifth spot with 20 points from 12 matches, and Motaung said they will have to be at their best against a good side.

“We are up against top-quality opposition, and once we knew our destination, we made sure we planned thoroughly, and we are optimistic. We are coming from the Fifa break, which we have used wisely.

“We are looking forward to our fans being able to watch our team on the continental stage.”

Motaung said a lot of work has been done behind the scenes to give information to the players.

“We must give credit to our analysis and technical staff who have done a thorough job in the analysis of our opponents. We know the threat we are facing.

“This Fifa break has worked for us because we have some players who are back from injury to boost the squad; we are positive and looking forward to the match.”