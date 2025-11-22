Sundowns coach Cardoso says Champions League is not an obsession

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso with his players at training ahead of Champions League clash with Saint-Éloi Lupopo of DRC.

Mamelodi Sundowns have not won the Champions League in about 10 years and coach Miguel Cardoso says their desire to reclaim the coveted trophy is not an obsession.

The Brazilians last laid their hands on the holy grail in 2016 under coach Pitso Mosimane and came close over the past two seasons when they lost in the semifinal and the final.

Last season they were denied by Egyptian side Pyramids FC in the final and the year before they were eliminated in the semifinal by Tunisian side Esperance that, coincidentally, was coached by Cardoso.

They go again this season and their mission to climb to the summit of African club football starts with a tricky clash against Saint-Éloi Lupopo from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Lupopo, who will be without suspended coach Guy Bukasa and influential defender Dieumerci Mukoko, have a reputation after eliminating Orlando Pirates in the final preliminary stage last month.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says the Champions League must not be an obsession.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/NrRsV2acfu pic.twitter.com/BKGM5IDucI — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) November 21, 2025

“We need to be focused on winning competitions and not only the Champions League,” said Cardoso.

“I know throughout the competitions, supporters of other teams will take the pressure off their teams by saying ‘we are the ones who should be winning and they are just participating’.

“What we are going to do is to be loyal to ourselves and that means we have a desire and intention. Obsession is not the right word, I think it is something like a medical state.”

Cardoso urged his players to forget about the recent disappointment where they lost in the semis and the final and try again.

“Pursuit of an objective should be done with all the energy that we can put in and that is what we are going to do. The Champions League is a trophy that the club has been wanting to win for 10 years.”

Cardoso also has personal ambitions and wants to write a positive chapter in the tournament because he was on the losing side in the last two finals with Esperance and Sundowns.

“Unfortunately last season we were not able to get it for the South African public and Sundowns supporters. I am even in a worse situation because for two years I went to the final and did not win.

“That must not take anything from us, it must give us energy to go for our objective of understanding that in the end we can achieve if we focus on the details in decisive moments.

“We must think about finishing top of the group stages and to do that you need to win the next match against Lupopo on Saturday.”