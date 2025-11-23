Sundowns turn attention to Rulani Mokwena as Champions League gains momentum

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nuno Santos of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates one of his goals with teammates during the Caf Champions League match against Saint Eloi Lupopo at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns got their Champions League group stages programme off to a winning start against Saint-Éloi Lupopo, but their campaign gets tastier with a trip to face former coach Rulani Mokwena on Friday.

The Brazilians will hit the road to Algeria to come up against Mokwena, who is in charge of ambitious MC Alger, in a match likely to elicit emotions from some of the Sundowns players.

Though he didn’t win the Champions League (he reached consecutive semifinals) during his stay at Chloorkop, Mokwena achieved great domestic success with most of the current and senior players at Sundowns.

Among players who are believed to have had a strong, close relationship with Mokwena are Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende, Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile.

“We had a good relationship with the coach [Mokwena] - it is going to be a nice feeling to play against him because it hasn’t happened since he left the club,” said Modiba after Downs’ 3-1 win over Lupopo at Loftus on Saturday took them to the top of Group C.

“We are looking forward to the game - as guys we were speaking about it, that it’s going to be nice seeing him in a different gear. But we are professionals, we will have to do what we have to do and make sure we win the game.

“We know how he plays, he knows how we play, so it’s going to be a tough game for us also because it is never easy on Algeria. We have a team that can put up a fight. It is going to be nice seeing him again.”

Coach Miguel Cardoso did not want to be drawn into coming up against one of his predecessors, saying Downs will not be playing against Mokwena but against a strong MC Alger on their home turf.

Emotions aside, Frida’s will be tough match for Sundowns. Alger are looking to get their campaign on track after they lost their opening game against Al Hilal of Sudan.

Modiba said it was important for Sundowns to start the group stages with a win at home that was secured through a brace from Nuno Santos and Marcelo Allende.

“It is very important to win your first match of the group stages and at home because away games are not easy. You have difficult conditions like pitches and hostile crowds.

“But we don’t complain, we just get on with it because we have been in the Champions League for a long time. But winning at home gives us an edge going to other games, especially those away from home.”