‘We’re expected to start with a win,’: Solomons as Chiefs face Al Masry in Suez

A bright start for Kaizer Chiefs in the Caf Confederation Cup group stages will be key to their aim of wanting to make an impact in a competition they captured in 2001 when it was still known as African Cup Winners’ Cup.

Right-back Dillan Solomons believes starting away on Sunday (6pm, SA time at New Suez Stadium in Suez) to Egyptian club Al Masry SC could give them a good idea of what lies ahead in Group D, which is completed by another Egyptian giant Zamalek and Zesco United of Zambia.

“For me it doesn’t really matter,” Solomons said of starting away. “It’s just about us picking up results away from home.

“We’re expected to start with a win away from home and use that as a moment going forward. But for me, anything home or away doesn’t matter.

“I’m really excited and looking at what the competition holds for us. We want to do well in this competition. We are really excited and pleased to be part of the journey.”

The group Chiefs are in is packed with clubs who have impressive pedigree when it comes to their achievements in Caf competitions. Zamalek have won the Champions League five times, two Confed Cup titles and one Cup Winners’ Cup, Masry have been regulars in the group stages of the Confed Cup while Zesco are making their seventh appearance in the Confed after last making the group stages in 2019.

Solomons said given the level of opposition Chiefs want to gauge themselves again after years of punching below their belts in continental competition, with just one trophy brought to their cabinet in the last 10 years.

“I think the preparation went well. We know what type of group we’re in, with two Egypt teams coming, so it’s going to be really tough but we’ve planned well.

“We know what we need to do during those types of games. We’re looking forward to it and excited. For me it’s been a great journey and I’m really excited to be part of the team in this competition.

“We know what we want to achieve as a team and as an individual I know what I want to achieve playing in these types of tournaments. We don’t just want to be part of it, we want to win it.”

While Chiefs had to go past two preliminary rounds, beating Kabuscorp of Angola and AS Simba of Democratic Republic of Congo, to reach the last 16, Al Masry had a bye in the first round and only had to beat Al-Ittihad of Libya in the second to be in the group stages of the Confed Cup for the sixth time.

They are currently fifth in the Egyptian league this season and led by Tunisian born coach Nabil Kouki who should be familiar with his compatriot and one of Chiefs co-coaches, Khalil Ben Youssef.