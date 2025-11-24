Injury-plagued Themba Zwane included in Bafana preliminary squad for Afcon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos embraces attacker Themba Zwane after their victory in the Africa Cup of Nations third-place playoff match against Democratic Republic of the Congo at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast in February 2023.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has included attacking talisman Themba Zwane in his preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) that starts in Morocco in just under a month.

Veteran Zwane, 36, has barely played for Mamelodi Sundowns this season as he has battled injuries but Broos has recognised the value in the best creative force in South African football in the last decade and clearly wants Zwane at the Afcon.

Zwane was central to Bafana’s best finish in 24 years of third place at the last Nations Cup in Ivory coast last year.

South African football’s forgotten man, Percy Tau, who joined Thep Xanh Nam Dinh FC in the obscure Vietnamese top-flight from Qatar SC in August, is unsurprisingly not included having fallen out of national favour for most of the year.

Bafana will be looking to match or preferably better their excellent showing at the last Nations Cup in Ivory Coast early last year.

Broos’ team shocked 2022 World Cup semifinalists Morocco in the last 16 and bowed out to Nigeria on penalties in the semifinals, beating Democratic Republic of Congo on spot-kicks in the third-place playoff for their best finish in 24 years.

Since then, Bafana have barely lost a game and also qualified for their first World Cup other than as hosts (2010) in 23 years since Japan and Korea in 2002, despite having three points docked by Fifa over the Teboho Mokoena suspension saga.

Their presence at next year’s first 48-team World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the US raises the stakes for their coming Nations Cup campaign, which now serves as something of a dress rehearsal for the global showpiece in June and July next year.

The 2025 Afcon runs from December 21 to the final in Rabat on January 18.

Bafana kick off their Group B campaign against Angola at Marrakesh Stadium on December 22, meet Egypt at Adrar Stadium in Agadir on December 26 and complete their round-robin campaign against Zimbabwe back in Marrakesh on December 29.

TimesLIVE is informed Broos is hopeful of going into camp on a date around December 8.

Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations here: