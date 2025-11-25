Chelsea boss Maresca braced for big week, Palmer out of Barca clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca celebrates with his players after their Premier League win against Burnley at Turf Moor in Burnley on Saturday.

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer is close to returning but will miss the Champions League clash with Barcelona before the top-of-the-table Premier League showdown against Arsenal, manager Enzo Maresca said on Monday.

Palmer, who suffered a groin injury in August before returning with back-to-back goals against Brentford and Bayern Munich, was nearing his comeback, but an accident at home delayed his return.

The 23-year-old England international stubbed his toe on a door during the night, resulting in a fracture.

“Cole is wearing a [protective] boot,” Maresca said.

"We don't know when, it will be soon"



Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says Cole Palmer is back on the training pitch and is "feeling good" after his toe injury 🔵 pic.twitter.com/wkSavW18Kp — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 24, 2025

“We don’t know when he will be back but for sure it will be soon. He’s already on the pitch, he’s already touching the ball and the feeling [for him] is good.

“I don’t think he will be available for these two games [Barca and Arsenal], but he is doing well.”

Chelsea sit six points behind leaders Arsenal in the league, with 23 points from 12 matches. The sides meet in a London derby at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Maresca, however, was not looking too far ahead, with five-times Champions League winners Barcelona up next.

“It’s a big week, but at the end of this week. We have Leeds away, Bournemouth away, Atalanta away,” the Italian said. “Every game is three points.

“Barcelona tomorrow and Arsenal on Sunday are important for different reasons, but it’s important for us to go game by game.”

Hansi Flick is a massive fan of Enzo Maresca and Chelsea:



"They are one of the best teams in the world. The evolution at the club, the changes at the club, it's really fantastic. There are a lot of young players and a fantastic coach who gives them an identity to play football.… pic.twitter.com/TgfGG7M6nr — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) November 25, 2025

Barca, second in LaLiga, bring firepower in abundance to Stamford Bridge, with Robert Lewandowski leading the line. The 37-year-old Polish striker has netted eight goals in LaLiga this season, second only to Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe, who has 13.

Barca teenager Lamine Yamal, second in the LaLiga assist charts with six, also poses a significant threat.

“For sure he [Lewandowski] is a fantastic player. He has shown all his life that he does the most important thing in football, score goals. We are going to try and defend as a team, be aggressive, like we always defend,” Maresca said.

“But they have so many players; Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Frenkie de Jong.”

Uefa Champions League group games this week:

(SA times)

Tuesday:

AFC Ajax v SL Benfica (7.45pm)

Galatasaray AŞ v Union Saint-Gilloise (7.45pm)

Bodo Glimt v Juventus (10pm)

Dortmund v Villarreal (10pm)

Chelsea v Barcelona (10pm)

Manchester City v Leverkusen (10pm)

Marseille v Newcastle (10pm)

Napoli v FK Qarabag (10pm)

Slavia Prague v Athletic Club (10pm)

Wednesday:

FC Copenhagen v Kairat (7.45pm)

Pafos v Monaco (7.45pm)

Arsenal v Bayern Munich (10pm)

Atletico Madrid v Inter Milan (10pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Atalanta (10pm)

Liverpool v PSV Eindhoven (10pm)

Olympiacos FC v Real Madrid (10pm)

Paris Saint-Germain v Tottenham Hotspur (10pm)

Sporting CP v Club Brugge (10pm)

Reuters