Gavin Lane supports Mbokazi’s reported move from Pirates to Chicago

Orlando Pirates legend Gavin Lane has supported a reposted move of hugely talented defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi to the Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Reports have been Mbokazi is on the verge of signing for the US club. Some reports stated the 20-year-old defensive prodigy, who has produced some explosive performances in the second half of 2025 for Bafana Bafana and Pirates, arrived in Chicago on Friday, while others have been the centreback will only officially move at the beginning of next year, after the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco in December and January.

Pirates have yet to confirm any such news and Bucs fans will wait to see if Mbokazi takes the field when their team meet Chippa United in their Betway Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).

Many have raised skepticism at the choice of a mid-table MLS team as the best destination for such a prodigious young talent.

Lane, the 1990s Bucs centreback who helped the club lift the 1995 African Cup of Champions Clubs trophy, feels this is the right time for Mbokazi to move and the US could be a good stepping stone for him.

“To get a move anywhere overseas, people will say, ‘Why didn’t he wait for a while and why didn’t he go there? Sometimes people are fortunate to get an option to go. I mean, he is young enough to go there,” Lane told Sowetan.

“If he does well in America, other teams are still going to notice him in other countries.

“He has done extremely well at Pirates. He must go there and learn a bit more because good players are playing there.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos says Mbekezeli Mbokazi must go overseas.



WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/IHW4xGcLQJ pic.twitter.com/qR7UCblbzQ — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) September 10, 2025

“He is still a youngster, let him go and try it out and when he is 24, maybe he can go to England or anywhere - you will never know.”

Pirates have a chance to join Mamelodi Sundowns at the summit of the Premiership if they beat Chippa. A win would give the Buccaneers (22 points from 10 games) the same number of points as Sundowns (25 from 12), with a game in hand.

The Soweto giants have already defeated the Chilli Boys this season at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and will want to complete a double.

Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s charges have enjoyed a good rest since their last outing, where they eliminated Richards Bay to book a place in the Carling Knockout final on October 8.

Chippa, on the other hand, have their problems as they sit at the bottom of the table and are in transition after coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi took over last month.

If Mbokazi is absent on Tuesday night, Nkosinathi Sibisi is likely to replace him in the starting lineup to partner Lebone Seema in the heart of defence.

