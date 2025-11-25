Pirates join Sundowns on 25 points atop the league with Chippa win

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Oswin Appollis celebrates his goal for Orlando Pirates with coach Abdeslam Ouaddou in their Betway Premiership win against Chippa United at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

Orlando Pirates drew level with Mamelodi Sundowns on 25 points at the top of the Betway Premiership standings with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Chippa United at a packed and noisy Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Buccaneers remain in second place on goal difference (+11 to +13) to record eight-time successive champions Downs, but have a game in hand having played 11 to the Brazilians’ 12.

Pirates have not lost the league in their last nine matches. Chippa have a mountain to climb to revive their campaign as they remain rooted at the foot of the table with seven points from 13 games.

The Buccaneers secured the win from the second-half efforts of substitute striker Evidence Makgopa, who snuck in the far post to finish off a pass from Deon Hotto in the 75th minute, and a curler from and Oswin Appollis in the 94th.

Pirates can go top of the log on Saturday when they visit Durban City in KwaZulu-Natal while Chippa United will be looking for a much-needed three points when they take on Siwelele FC away on the same afternoon.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou showed intentions with a strong line-up that included goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Hotto, Thalente Mbatha, Sipho Mbule, Relebohile Mofokeng and Tshepang Moremi.

Conspicuous by his absence in Pirates’ starting line-up was Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who has just returned from the US where he was reportedly negotiating a move to Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire.

Visiting coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi also went with his tried and tested, including Harold Majadibodu, Fasika Idumba, Abdoulaye Mariko, Sammy Seabi, Azola Matrose and Eva Nga Bienvenu.

✨ Special from Rele Mofokeng ✨



Makgopa comes off the bench to do the job 💥⚽



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/9Q542WpMnY — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 25, 2025

There were not too many good scoring chances in the opening 45 minutes with Pirates’ attack of Mbuthuma, Moremi and Mofokeng not finding joy against the Chippa defence marshalled by Majadibodu and Idumba.

At the other end, Chili Boys attackers Matrose and Bienvenu were equally not threatening against the Bucs defence of Lebone Seema, Sibisi, Thabiso Lebitso and Hotto.

Just after the hour mark, Ouaddou refreshed the team with the introduction of Oswin Appollis, Makhehleni Makhaula and Evidence Makgopa replacing Mbule, Mbatha and Mbuthuma.

Pirates opened the scoring through Makgopa, then Chippa nearly pulled one back a few minutes later when exciting attacker Asanele Bonani was denied by Chaine from close range.

Appollis put the icing on the cake in the closing stages when he rifled home a thunderous curling shot that gave Chippa goalkeeper Dumisani Msibi no chance.