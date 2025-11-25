What we learnt: Broos set to name tried and tested, with some surprises, in final Afcon squad

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana's Appolis Oswin is challenged by Zambia's Musonda Lubado in their friendly at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on November 15.

There will be plenty of disappointed players by the time Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos announces his final squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco starting next month.

Broos has created a broad enough pool to be spoiled for choice, but looking at the 54-man preliminary squad the Belgian announced on Monday, there would not be too many surprises or non-regulars as the coach is known for sticking to his tried and tested. That said, there could still be one or two surprises, but no more than that.

Below Sunday Times picks the players Broos is likely to choose from his preliminary squad. With not many matches left before the final squad is announced in the coming days, only serious injuries will rule out those he trusts the most ― players who have ensured Bafana qualify for 2025 Afcon as well as the 2026 Fifa World Cup in North America.

Goalkeepers:

Broos picked six glovemen on Monday, but only two, skipper Ronwen Williams and Sipho Chaine of Orlando Pirates, are guaranteed their places as they’ve been in the team for most of 2025.

There will be a toss-up on which player Broos picks as his third choice from Ricardo Goss of Siwelele FC and Brandon Petersen of Kaizer Chiefs. Darren Johnson of AmaZulu and Renaldo Leaner of Sekhukhune United should celebrate that Broos has kept his eyes on them, indicated by being named in the preliminary squad, which should boost their confidence of winning the Bafana No 1 jersey in coming years.

Defenders:

A total of 19 defenders made it into Broos’s preliminary combination, but only nine or 10 are likely to get his call in the end.

Those should include Khuliso Mudau and Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns at right-back. At left-back, Aubrey Modiba and Samukelo Kabini are likely to keep their places.

The only central defender who was with Bafana in early in 2024 when they won bronze at the last Afcon for their best finish in 24 years, who is likely to remain in the team for the 2025 Afcon, is Pirates’ captain Nkosinathi Sibisi.

Sibisi should be joined by his teammate Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Siyabonga Ngezana and Khulumani Ndamane. That makes eight defenders and from there Broos may choose to add one or two more, which could be anyone from Thabang Matuludi, Fezile Gcaba, Thabo Moloisane, Ime Okon, Tylon Smith or Thabiso Monyane.

Midfielders:

This is an area Broos hardly fiddles with, and it should continue that way with regard to the final squad for Afcon 2025.

Teboho Mokoena will always be the first man on Broos’s line-up and he should be joined by Thalente Mbatha and Sphephelo Sithole among those almost guaranteed to be called.

It will be interesting who Broos adds as cover to the trio but Luke le Roux deserves a nod given how many times he’s been part of the team during the qualifiers for both Afcon and the World Cup.

But it will also be difficult for Broos to leave out Bathusi Aubaas, who is as good as anyone in that defensive midfield area. Masindi Nemtajela of Orlando Pirates could be a surprise addition.

Forwards:

This is another area Broos will not like to tinker too much with; and so it seems fair to expect regulars to be guaranteed their place.

As far as out-and-out strikers go, Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners and Evidence Makgopa should be selected. It is in the creative area behind these frontmen and on the wings where it will be interesting who Broos selects, but players like Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota, Tshepang Moremi, Oswin Appollis and Sipho Mbule, the majority of whom are from Pirates, should make the final squad.

Puso Dithejane of TS Galaxy could be a surprise but deserved inclusion given his form this season. There could still be a place for one of Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Mihlali Mayambela or Elias Mokwana in the squad if only for their experience as Broos seems to have mostly forgotten them in the past six months.

Interestingly, Broos included veteran playmaker Themba Zwane in his preliminary squad. He has been hoping the 36-year-old Zwane recovers in time for Afcon but having not played much this season it seems unlikely he will board a flight to Morocco in early December.

The Afcon runs from December 21 to January 18. Bafana kick off Group B against Angola on December 22, meet Egypt in December 26 and Zimbabwe on December 29.

Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for 2025 Afcon

Goalkeepers:

Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine, Renaldo Leaner, Darren Johnson, Brandon Petersen

Defenders:

Khuliso Mudau, Fezile Gcaba, Thabang Matuludi, Thabo Moloisane, Khulumani Ndamane, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba, Ime Okon, Samukelo Kabini, Keegan Allan, Vuyo Letlapa, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Malibongwe Khoza, Siyabonga Ngezana, Thapelo Morena, Thabiso Monyane, Tylon Smith, Fawaaz Basadien, Bradley Cross

Midfielders:

Teboho Mokoena, Luke le Roux, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha, Siphesihle Mkhize, Siphesihle Maduna, Ndamulelo Maphangule, Sphephelo Sithole, Masindi Nemtajela, Mthetheleli Mthiyane

Forwards: