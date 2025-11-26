Guardiola admits rotation gamble backfired in Man City’s loss to Leverkusen

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Patrik Schick celebrates scoring Bayer Leverkusen's second goal in their Uefa Champions League win against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Tuesday night.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shouldered the blame for his team’s shock 2-0 Champions League defeat to Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, conceding that his decision to overhaul the starting 11 was a massive misstep.

The City boss made 10 changes from the weekend’s Premier League game, a 2-1 loss at Newcastle United, leaving out key figures such as striker Erling Haaland, who has 14 league goals this season. No other City player has more than one.

He was quick to admit the gamble was excessive.

“There were too many changes,” were the first words of Guardiola’s post-match press conference.

“I believe that with the long season - [games] every two days, three days, two days, three days - everybody has to be involved. But maybe it was too much seeing the result.

Patrik Schick in the right place at the right time 🎯



Leverkusen are picking City's lock 🔓



📺 Stream #UCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/p1blb4DrLR — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 25, 2025

“So it’s the first time in my life I’ve done it, and it was too much. So I realised.”

The Spaniard defended his reasoning, pointing to the relentless schedule that includes domestic fixtures and international duty, particularly for Haaland, who shoulders the scoring load both for City and Norway.

“I felt from my instinct, from my gut, the team is training well, they are incredible, good vibes. So let’s go, Champions League at home, we are in good position.

“And for the future, for the next games, we have Fulham, we have Sunderland, Real Madrid, a lot of games together. [We] cannot play Erling 95 minutes all the time.

“I had the feeling, after the [international] break, it’s now three days, four days until March, and there is no human being who can sustain it for that long.”

Guardiola suggested Tuesday’s starters were feeling too much pressure.

“I think they played to not make a mistake and to avoid punishing the team. You are not free and relaxed.”

✨ Estêvão ✨



Chelsea's young gun weaves his way through Barcelona's defence 😤💥



📺 Stream #UCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/Jdw2A61yNd — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 25, 2025

The loss ended City’s 23-game unbeaten home run in the competition’s group or league stage and left them provisionally sixth in the table on 10 points after five games. The top eight after the eight games of the league phase automatically move on to the last 16.

City’s next Champions League game is at Real Madrid on December 10. Guardiola did not sound worried about missing a top eight spot.

“We have time [to prepare for Madrid],” he said.

City suffered a rare continental loss at Etihad Stadium as Leverkusen spoiled Guardiola’s 100th Champions League match as City manager. Alejandro Grimaldo and Patrik Schick scored for Leverkusen, who are 13th.

Grimaldo struck in the 23rd minute on the counterattack when Malik Tillman sent in a cross that Christian Kofane held up in the penalty area for Grimaldo to fire home.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 54th with a glancing Schick header over a lunging Nathan Ake and past the outstretched hands of goalkeeper James Trafford. City’s scoring machine Haaland entered the game in the 65th o a standing ovation, but goalkeeper Mark Flekken made a brave stop from the big Norwegian’s best chance.

Also on Tuesday night, Chelsea claimed a comfortable 3-0 victory over 10-man Barcelona thanks to an own goal, a slice of individual skill from teenager Estevao and a first strike of the season for Liam Delap.

Ronald Araújo gets his second yellow and Barcelona lose their skipper 🟥



📺 Stream #UCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/clQA2R0GAx — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 25, 2025

Chelsea heaped pressure on the Spanish champions from the kickoff and went ahead in the 27th minute when Barca defender Jules Kounde bundled the ball into his own net.

The visitors had to play the second half with 10 men after captain Ronald Araujo was sent off for a rash tackle which earned a second booking in the 44th.

Chelsea took advantage and 10 minutes after the break 18-year-old Estevao rode two tackles as he jinked into the area and sent a bullet shot into the top corner from a tight angle. Delap compounded Barcelona’s misery with a 73rd-minute goal, leaving Chelsea in provisional fifth place and the Catalans 15th with a battle to reach the automatic qualification places.

Newcastle United’s three-match Champions League winning streak was halted as they lost 2-1 at Olympique de Marseille after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice for the home side.

Harvey Barnes gave the visitors a dream start in the Stade Velodrome when he broke the deadlock from close range after five minutes.

Aubameyang turned the scoreline around with two goals in four minutes just after the interval to give the French side their second win of the campaign.

Newcastle, who are in provisional eighth place with nine points, travel to Leverkusen next, while Marseille, in 19th on six points, visit Union Saint-Gilloise.

Juventus substitute Jonathan David struck a stoppage-time goal to give his side a 3-2 win over Norway’s Bodo/Glimt inside the Arctic Circle as the Italians grabbed their first victory in this season’s competition.

Borussia Dortmund ended a three-match winless run with a decisive 4-0 triumph over 10-man Villarreal in the, powered by a double from Serhou Guirassy.

Reuters