No panic, says Kane, as Arsenal inflict first defeat on Bayern

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane suffered a rare off night as the German club were beaten 3-1 at Arsenal in the Champions League for their first loss of the season on Wednesday.

The England skipper said there would be no panic though and predicted the two sides could well clash again at the business end of the tournament next spring.

“It was a tough game which is kind of what we expected. It was a good battle in the first half which was fairly even,” Kane, who has bagged 29 goals in all competitions for club and country so far this season but was quiet on Wednesday, said.

“In the second half we didn’t quite have the same energy or intensity and we lost too many duels. It’s our first loss of the season. We don’t want to panic too much about it. But we will learn about it for sure.

“I’m sure we’ll see them again in the later stages of the Champions League.”

During his record-breaking career at Tottenham Hotspur, Kane bagged 14 goals in 17 North London derbies in the Premier League. He also scored a penalty for Bayern in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal against Arsenal two seasons ago when the Bundesliga side won 3-2 on aggregate.

But Arsenal have grown in stature since then with a huge summer spend giving them a squad depth that not even Bayern can match. Arsenal were missing key defender Gabriel, £63.5m striker Viktor Gyokeres and others on Wednesday.

However, manager Mikel Arteta still had a bench packed with match-winners and it was substitutes Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli whose second-half goals sealed a fifth win from five games in this year’s competition to send Arsenal top.

“We are different, they are different as well. It was a different stage of the competition and it was thin margins how we went out,” Arteta said when asked what the difference is between his side now and the one from two years ago.

“We learn, we are better.”

Arsenal top the Premier League by six points and are now three points clear at the top of the Champions League group and have one foot already in the last 16.

Arsenal maintained their 100% record in this season’s Champions League.

Jurrien Timber headed Mikel Arteta’s side in front from a corner after 22 minutes only for Bayern teenager Lennart Karl to equalise in style before half time.

Arsenal dominated the second half though and showed their immense squad depth as substitutes Madueke and Martinelli scored the goals to make it five wins from five.

With Inter Milan dropping points, Arsenal are now the only team in the competition with a maximum 15 points and look all but assured of a place in the last 16.

Also on Wednesday night, Liverpool’s miserable season hit another low when they slumped to a 4-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven, their first loss in their last 14 games at Anfield in the group stage of Europe’s elite competition.

Couhaib Driouech bagged a double, while Ivan Perisic - from the penalty spot - and Guus Til also scored as PSV climbed to 14th in the Champions League table with eight points. Liverpool, who have lost nine of their last 12 games across all competitions, dropped to 12th on nine points.

The Reds got off to the worst possible start when a bizarre handball from captain Virgil van Dijk led to a PSV penalty in the sixth minute, with Perisic sending Giorgi Mamardashvili the wrong way and slotting home.

Dominik Szoboszlai tapped in a leveller in the 16th after keeper Matej Kovar saved Cody Gakpo’s shot but palmed the ball into the path of the Hungarian.

Til restored PSV’s lead in the 56th with a perfectly timed run on to Mauro Junior’s through ball and just ahead of Milos Kerkez to poke it into the net past Mamardashvili.

Driouech gave PSV a two-goal cushion in the 73rd after Ricardo Pepi launched a shot off the post and Driouech stroked in the rebound. Driouech completed his double in injury time when he easily tapped home a cross from Sergino Dest.

Holders Paris St Germain showed a never-say-die attitude as they twice came from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 5-3, with two moments of brilliance from Vitinha steering Luis Enrique’s side to victory.

PSG looked fragile at the back, conceding twice from defensive lapses and showing some of the same issues that contributed to their 2-1 defeat by Bayern Munich in the previous round, but responded with greater control and efficiency to turn the match around at the Parc des Princes.

Vitinha bagged a hat-trick with two fine strikes and a penalty, while Pacho and Fabian Ruiz also scored for PSG, who were made to work after Tottenham twice led through Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani, the France forward finishing with a double.

After four victories in five games, PSG, who finished with 10 men after Lucas Hernandez was sent off in stoppage time, are second in the league phase standings, on course for direct qualification to the last 16, while Tottenham are 16th on eight points.

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe scored four goals, including the second fastest hat-trick in Champions League history in just eight minutes, to earn a 4-3 comeback victory over hosts Olympiacos.

Jose Maria Gimenez headed home a dramatic winner in added time to secure Atletico Madrid a stirring 2-1 victory over Inter Milan.

Reuters