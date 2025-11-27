Sales says Sundowns’ clash against MC Alger about small details

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Arthur Sales says they must take care of small details against Algerian side MC Alger in their Champions League clash at Stade Ali Ammar Dit Ali La Ponite in Algiers.

Speaking ahead of Friday night’s group stages clash (9pm SA time), Sales said Downs’ preparations have gone well since they arrived in North Africa earlier in the week and they are ready to take on former Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena.

It is a match that is likely to be tinged with emotions because Mokwena had a good relationship with some of the senior players at Sundowns during his successful tenure at Chloorkop, both as head and long-time assistant coach.

“It is a match played by two big teams, it is going to be about details and it’s important we go through it with concentration,” the Brazilian striker said.

Coach Miguel Cardoso shares his thoughts ahead of our second group stage fixture. 🔜#Sundowns #TotalEnergiesCAFCL #AreyengMasandawana pic.twitter.com/Otr5VD5NGq — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) November 27, 2025

“Both teams like to dominate possession and will be interesting to see how the match goes because that’s the way we set-up. It is going to be a match of key moments and the team that takes care of the details will probably be the one that will have the advantage.”

The Brazilians arrived in Algiers earlier in the week and Sales said they are well prepared.

“The team is ready, we have grown as a team over the past few months and we have been waiting for this moment. The players are excited to play in these types of matches in the group stages of the Champions League.

“Our motivation is high and this is an opportunity for us to show the level where we are.”

The game is expected to be played in front of a full house and Sales says that can work in Downs’ favour.

“It will be difficult to play in a stadium full of supporters and away from home, but we can put Alger under pressure by dominating the game and turn their fans against them. It’s not easy in the Champions League but you need to be fully prepared and focused.”