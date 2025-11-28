Carling Knockout final between Pirates and Gallants sold out

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tickets for the Carling Knockout final between Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane next weekend have sold out.

The Premier Soccer League announced on Friday afternoon that football lovers in Limpopo showed their appetite for this match scheduled to start at 6pm.

The Buccaneers, who have established themselves as cup kings recently, are looking to win their second trophy of the season after they lifted the MTN8.

Before they worry about the final, Pirates have an important Betway Premiership assignment against Durban City at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

With their coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, they have an opportunity to leapfrog log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to the top of the standings with a win over City.

It is the same with Gallants, who have a tricky league clash against Magesi FC at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday in what will be their last league match of the year.