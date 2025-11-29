Sundowns coach Cardoso happy to return with a point from Mokwena’s MC Alger

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso talking to Nuno Santos during Caf Champions League match against MC Alger at Ali la Pointe Stadium in Douera, Algeria.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has praised his players for a good performance that earned them a valuable point against MC Alger in their 0-0 Champions League draw at the Ali La Pointe Stadium in Algeria on Friday night.

With this goalless draw, played in front of a packed and lively crowd in Algiers, the Brazilians have maintained their place at the top of Group C with four points from two rounds of matches.

For coach Rulani Mokwena and his Alger players, this home draw is not ideal as it leaves them with one point after they lost their opening group stages match to Al-Hilal Omdurman last weekend.

“I agree completely that it was a beautiful match that was played by two good teams,” said Cardoso after the match that kept referee Jean Ouattara and his assistants Syedou Tiama and Habib Sanou from Burkina Faso busy because of its tempestuous nature.

“Sundowns must be proud of the way they played in this match, we had the intention to control the match. I think we had absolute control of the match against the good strategy of MC Alger who closed the middle with the diamond to deny us the space inside which is where we are strong.”

Cardoso said it was tactical football played in front of a passionate crowd by quality players.

“Both teams have quality to play inside and, for people who like the tactical approach of the match, it was a beautiful match that was played in a fantastic ambience.

“Sometimes it was difficult to manage emotions but both teams showed maturity. They managed to control different moments, there was fantastic organisation and good pressure and the opponent not allowing many entries near the box.

“We would have liked to take three points back home but we will take one and look to the future.”

Cardoso said they controlled the match in which emotions were high as the Brazilians came face to face with former coach Rulani Mokwena for the first time.

“Sundowns had control of the match and tried to play from the back. Tactically we manage to build and have control and that is clear from the stats.

“This team has many quality players in the front and any mistake can be a goal. In Champions League matches it is very important to be clever and I think we were a clever team on the pitch.

“We did a wonderful job and players must be congratulated because they controlled the match. The few moments we saw from MC Alger came from moments of losing the ball in the middle.”

The Brazilians shift attention to the bread and butter issues of the Betway Premiership where they take on Siwelele FC at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Wednesday in their last match of the year.