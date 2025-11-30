Isak’s first league goal earns vital win for Liverpool, Man U beat Palace

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Liverpool - London Stadium, London, Britain - November 30, 2025 Liverpool's Alexander Isak celebrates scoring their first goal with Ibrahima Konate, Florian Wirtz and Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool’s record signing Alexander Isak scored his first Premier League goal for the Reds as the under-pressure champions snapped a woeful run of form with a much-needed 2-0 win at West Ham United on Sunday.

Liverpool had endured their worst spell in over 70 years, losing nine of their previous 12 games, and manager Arne Slot took drastic measures, leaving Mohamed Salah out of his starting line-up for the first time in the Premier League.

Salah’s replacement, Florian Wirtz, looked sharp, though he squandered Liverpool’s best chance of the first half with his tame effort from close range allowing Alphonse Areola to save.

Isak, who had looked short of form and fitness, spurned two opportunities before the break, drawing a fine reaction stop from Areola midway through the half.

But the Sweden striker slotted home a Cody Gakpo pull-back on the hour mark to give the Reds the lead they marginally deserved and rarely looked like giving up.

Liverpool’s cause was helped by Lucas Paqueta, who was bizarrely booked twice for dissent within 60 seconds with less than 10 minutes to play, before Gakpo added a second in the 92nd minute to seal the three points.

Liverpool’s victory, only their second in eight league games, moved them up to eighth with 21 points from 13 matches, while West Ham are 17th with 11 points, level with 18th-placed Leeds United.

Alexander Isak's first #PL goal for Liverpool propels them to a win away against 10-man West Ham.#PL | #WHULIV pic.twitter.com/8UD4VZEtoW — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 30, 2025

West Ham, whose players and fans paid tribute to former captain, coach and manager Billy Bonds who died aged 79 on Sunday, came into the match after back-to-back home victories and had seemingly turned the corner.

But Liverpool ultimately had too much quality and, crucially for Slot, managed to keep their fifth clean sheet of the season after shipping 10 goals in their last three games.

Earlier on Sunday, Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount struck in the second half as Ruben Amorim’s men battled back for a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, ending the hosts’ nine-month unbeaten league run at Selhurst Park.

United, who tasted victory for only the second time in their last 12 away games, climbed above Palace into sixth in the table on 21 points as Oliver Glasner’s team dropped to seventh on 20.

Palace scored first when Jean-Philippe Mateta struck from the penalty spot in the 36th minute after Leny Yoro’s reckless tackle. Mateta had to retake the penalty after a double touch on his first attempt, but he sent Senne Lammens the wrong way again.

United were a different team after the break, and Zirkzee, starting in place of injured Matheus Cunha, levelled in the 54th with his first league goal in almost a year.

What an Intelligent freekick play between Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount 😮‍💨✨️ pic.twitter.com/nZzyLBSp3C — 曼联球迷 (@_Utdbaki) November 30, 2025

Zirkzee chested down a free kick before firing home from a difficult angle into the far corner past goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Mount struck the winner nine minutes later when a free kick was touched into his path and he unleashed a low shot that found its way through a sea of Palace legs.

“We have not found it easy away from home this season,” Mount told TNT Sports. “It was all about reacting in the second half and I feel we did that well.”

The game was evenly matched with both sides taking 13 shots.

Though the performance was far from vintage United, it was an improvement on Monday’s dismal 1-0 loss to Everton at Old Trafford that ended their five-game unbeaten run.

“We have more intensity in the second half, we played better in the second half and the opponent, also, in the second half was more tired,” Amorim said. “So these small details will make the difference, and then the talent in front we scored two.”

Palace’s loss ended a long week that included a 2-1 Europa League away defeat to Strasbourg on Thursday.

United defender Lisandro Martinez was a late substitute in his first game since tearing knee ligaments in February.

