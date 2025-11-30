Kaze hails Chiefs’ performance against Zamalek

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dillion Solomons celebrates Kaizer Chiefs equaliser in their Caf Confederation Cup group draw against Zamalek at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze is happy with the point they bagged in Saturday’s second Caf Confederation Cup Group D draw against Egyptian giants Zamalek on home soil.

Seifeddine Jaziri’s third-minute goal looked to have sealed the deal for Zamalek, until their goalkeeper, Mohamed Sobhi, spilt Dillan Solomons’ cross into his own net deep in stoppage time at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

“We know we could have got more than a point, but football is like that,” Kaze said.

“We are happy with the point we got because it was tough, conceding a goal in the first three minutes and also having two injuries in the first 15 minutes, which forced us to make two substitutions [Mfundo Vilakazi and Paseka Mako for injured Gaston Sirino and Bradley Cross].”

Dillan Solomons does it again 🔥



Kaizer Chiefs never stopped pushing ✌️🟡#SSDiski | #TotalEnergiesCAFCC pic.twitter.com/t8rq5GSWCM — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 29, 2025

Amakhosi striker Flavio Silva, who was introduced for Etiosa Ighodaro in the second half, also lauded their “winning mentality” despite the draw against the Egyptian heavyweights, who have won this cup twice.

“I saw a different mentality today, you know. I think winning mentally helped us to come back into the game,” Silva said.

Kaze reserved special praise for experienced midfielder Lebohang Maboe, who put on an impressive display against the White Knights.

“We know Maboe’s technical qualities. He’s a player who drives you forward. He’s a player who can find players in very tight spaces.

“I feel he had a very good game. He’s a player who also drives the other players.

“You need a player who can level up the technical quality of the team.”

Chiefs’ next Confed Cup fixture is on January 25 against Zambian side Zesco, who have lost their two Group D games against Zamalek and Al Masry away and home.

Amakhosi’s immediate focus is on Wednesday’s domestic league fixture away to Chippa United.

SowetanLIVE