Pirates’ title challenge is becoming real ― even Gavin Hunt says so

Oswin Appollis of Orlando Pirates is challenged by Kyle Jurgens of Durban City in their Betway Premiership clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

When Gavin Hunt speaks about a certain team’s potential to win the Betway Premiership title, it’s worth sitting up and listening.

As a seasoned coach with four Premiership titles to his name, Hunt’s impressive, marathon coaching career includes tenures at Hellenic, Black Leopards, Moroka Swallows, SuperSport United (where he won three consecutive championships), Bidvest Wits (one league title), Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United.

After the Buccaneers saw off his Durban City 2-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, Hunt, 61, was asked for his thoughts on the Betway Premiership’s trajectory leading up to May 2026.

Apart from the bitter blow of last season’s semi-finalists bowing out of the Caf Champions League in the second preliminary round to FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo, the transition from hugely popular, five domestic cup-winning coach Spaniard Jose Riveiro to Moroccan Abdeslam Ouaddou has thus far been fairly seamless.

The Buccaneers ― who have won the MTN8 this season and contest the Carling Knockout final on Saturday, against Marumo Gallants at Mbombela Stadium ― sit three points ahead of eight-time consecutive champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premiership.

City showed resilience, performing admirably and in the game for more almost 80 minutes as Bucs led with the opening goal by Evidence Makgopa in the 23rd minute, before Patrick Maswanganyi sealed the result in the 77th.

“I don’t really care [who wins the title], but if you look at this squad Pirates have put together in the last three years, I think they’ve got huge ‘impact players’, which makes a difference. If you look at their squad and also them being out of Africa [the distraction of the Champions League] ... if you’re out of Africa, my friends, you’ve got no idea if you’ve been there [what a difference that can make to a domestic campaign].

“When they bring [this season’s signing Oswin] Appollis and these types of players they make a huge impact on the game ― they’re the country’s best players. Some of them are sitting on the bench, by the way. They’ve got huge pace and speed which hurts teams. I think that’s the difference.

“So I’m not saying who’s going to win the league, but I just think this [Pirates] squad is very strong. I think Sundowns are very difficult [opponents], but their focus has always been on the Champions League. The league race could certainly be a bit closer this season than it’s been in the last few years.”

The one issue Hunt may have overlooked, which has derailed Pirates in the league the past three seasons under Riveiro, is the players’ attitude. This is the challenge Ouaddou is also addressing ― it seemed evident in a disappointing first half against City on Saturday.

Pirates have a long-standing tendency to underestimate less prominent opponents like City, which could explain their losses in the first two league games this season against Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants. However, they have since regrouped and Ouaddou’s philosophy has also increasingly taken hold, embarking on an unbeaten run of 10 matches that includes nine victories and just one draw against Sundowns.

“When you start a new project with a lot of new players it takes time for people to adapt to your ideas and game model. But I’m happy the guys now understand what I’m looking for. It gives us confidence for the rest of the season,” Ouaddou said of the run since those first two defeats.

The Pirates’ coach emphasised his desire to remain at the top for as long as possible, as the team’s goal is to win the championship. This would mark the Bucs’ first title since 2012 and their fifth overall of the Premier Soccer League era, compared to Sundowns’ 15.

“Any coach who comes to such a big club, it [the league] is his target. Of course it is our target, not only mine but a collective work. It’s very good to reach the first half of the season in this position [leading], but the most difficult thing is to stay there.

“We have to keep working and stay humble because there are a lot of good teams in the PSL. The level is very high and if you start to think you have already won the title it can be difficult. I’ve impressed on my players to focus and keep working because this PSL is one of the best in Africa. In fact it’s the best in Africa.”

While many PSL coaches might worry about disruptions to their teams’ rhythm due to the extended Christmas break for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco in December and January, former Atlas Lions centreback Ouaddou sees it differently. He welcomes the interval and the much-needed rest for most of his players, though some will participate with their national teams at Afcon. After the Carling final, Bucs’ next match is in the league on January 24, away to Sekhukhune.

“I don’t fear this moment. In fact, I think most of the players need that break for regeneration, to get motivation psychologically and physically. This is part of this season and it calls for us to implement planning for the restart. It can be positive for the players because if you can count how many games we’ve played since the beginning of the season [23 in all competitions], it’s a lot.”