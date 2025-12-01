Sundowns aim to reclaim top spot against Siwelele

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After securing four points in their opening two matches of the Caf Champions League group stage, Mamelodi Sundowns are planning to end the year on a high note when they visit Siwelele FC at Dr Molemela Stadium on Wednesday in the Betway Premiership.

Masandawana (25 points from 12 games) will reclaim the top spot should they beat Siwelele, as they are three points behind Orlando Pirates (28 from 12), who beat Durban City 2-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

With Pirates not in league action due to their preparations for the Carling Knockout final against Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, a win for Sundowns will be enough to return them to the summit of the league table in their final match of the year.

The Brazilians played to a goalless draw against MC Alger in the Champions League match in Algeria, leaving coach Miguel Cardoso satisfied and planning to end the year with a victory against Siwelele.

“We did a wonderful job in Algeria, and the players must be congratulated because they controlled the match. The few moments we saw from MC Alger came from moments of losing the ball in the middle,” Cardoso said.

“It was a beautiful match that was played by two good teams. Sundowns must be proud of the way they played in this match. We had the intention to control it.”

Cardoso described the match as a tactical duel, with both sides settling for a draw and Downs going into the Africa Cup of Nations break with four points from two matches.

“For people who like the tactical approach of the match, it was a beautiful game, and I have big respect for what happened on the pitch,” he said.

“It was played in front of a fantastic audience, where it is sometimes difficult to play and manage emotions. I think both teams showed maturity, and my team showed a lot of maturity by working through the different moments.

“We had fantastic organisation, putting good pressure on the opponent and not allowing them too many entries in the box. We would have liked to have taken three points, but we’ll take one and prepare for the future.”

Sowetan