Cameroon leave Onana out of Afcon squad, name Pagou as coach

Cameroon have omitted goalkeeper Andre Onana from their squad for the Africa Cup of Nations starting this month in Morocco and appointed David Pagou as coach to replace Belgian Marc Brys.
Onana, on loan at Trabzonspor from Manchester United, is one of several experienced players dropped for the December 21 to January 18 tournament, including striker Vincent Aboubakar, who has been a mainstay of the team for the last 15 years.
The changes come after Cameroon failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the US.
Manchester United winger Bryan Mbeumo is in the squad along with Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba.
⚽️🔥— Les Lions Indomptables Officiel (@LIndomptables) December 1, 2025
Voici les 28 #LionsIndomptables qui défendront les couleurs du Cameroun à la CAN TotalEnergies Maroc 2025. #CANTOTALENERGIES2025 | #WEARELIONSWECAN | #GOLIONS | #ALLEZLESLIONS | #LETSROARTOGETHER | #INDOMPTABLES | pic.twitter.com/wRvOl2CpUi
The country’s football federation president Samuel Eto’o has made no secret of his desire to replace Brys, 63, since the latter’s April 2024 appointment by the sports ministry and has tried several times before.
Emboldened by his reelection as president last weekend, Eto’o has had another go and replaced the Belgian with 56-year-old Pagou, who has managed in Cameroon’s domestic league and will be assisted by Martin Ntoungou Mpile.
Cameroon open their Group F campaign against Gabon in Agadir on December 24. They also have defending champions Ivory Coast and Mozambique in their pool.
Cameroon squad
Goalkeepers: Devis Epassy (Dinamo Bucharest), Simon Omossola (St Eloi Lupopo), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Montpellier), Edouard Sombang (Colombe Du Dja)
Defenders: Samuel Kotto (Gent), Gerzino Nyamsi (Lokomotiv Moscow), Jean-Charles Castelletto (Al-Duhail), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders), Flavien Enzo Boyomo (Osasuna), Mahamadou Nagida (Rennes), Christopher Wooh (Spartak Moscow), Junior Tchamadeu (Stoke City), Darlin Yongwa (FC Lorient)
Midfielders: Martin Ndzie (Rapid Vienna), Carlos Baleba (Brighton & Hove Albion), Arthur Avom (FC Lorient), Eric-Junior Dina Ebimbe (Brest), Brice Ambina (Valerenga), Jean Junior Onana (Genoa), Olivier Kemen (Istanbul BB)
Forwards: Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United), Christian Bassogog (Al-Okhdood), George-Kevin N’koudou (Al-Diriyah), Danny Namaso (Auxerre), Frank Magri (Toulouse), Karl Etta Eyong (Levante), Christian Kofane (Bayer Leverkusen), Patrick Soko (Almeria)
Reuters
