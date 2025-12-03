Chiefs keep unbeaten record away with draw against Chippa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Asanele Bonani of Chippa United challenged by Zitha Kwinika of Kaizer Chiefs during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on the 03 November 2025.

Kaizer Chiefs kept their unbeaten run away from home in the Betway Premiership as they drew 0-0 against bottom-placed Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

Amakhosi had plenty of chances to add to their victories in their last three away games against Stellenbosch FC, Lamontville Golden Arrows and Durban City.

After a quiet first half for both sides the match became more lively in the last 45 minutes, where Chiefs could have taken a lead with good strikes from Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Mfundo Vilakazi, who were both denied by the brilliant Chippa goalkeeper of Dumisani Msibi.

Siphesihle Ndlovu was also unlucky to see his long-range effort in stoppage time fail to give Chiefs the winner as the ball sailed narrowly wide.

Binevenu Eva Nga came on as a late substitute for Chippa and came close to giving the hosts the lead but Chiefs keeper Brandon Petersen pulled out a great save.

Amakhosi co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze made seven changes to their starting line-up from the team that drew 1-1 against Egyptian giants Zamalek in the Caf Confederation Cup group clash at the weekend.

The draw keeps Chiefs in fifth position with 23 points from 12 matches, five behind leaders Orlando Pirates. Amakhosi will go close to the top if they win their last league match this year away to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Sunday.