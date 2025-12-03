Ellis delighted as Banyana end year on a high in Morocco

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa Women’s team (Banyana Banyana) players during International Womens Friendly match between Morocco and South Africa at Grand Stade in Morocco on the 02 December 2025.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis could not have asked for a better performance from her team in her first official match since signing a contract extension with South African Football Association (Safa).

The 62-year-old national coach had missed a crucial 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) qualifier against Democratic Republic of Congo as she negotiated over details of a new deal she was unhappy with, having helped the team win its maiden Wafcon in 2022 and also qualification for the last 16 at the 2023 World Cup.

Ellis returned to the dugout in an important away friendly against 2026 Wafcon hosts Morocco in Stade D’Agadir on Tuesday night where two well-taken second-half goals by Nonhlanhla Mthandi and Noxolo Cesane secured Banyana a deserved 2-0 victory.

The Banyana coach was delighted with the outcome against this year’s losing Wafcon finalists as it gives confidence to her team going to the 2026 tournament that runs from March 17 to April 3. Sixteen teams, will fight to be among the three to represent Africa at the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

⚽️ 𝕀ℕ𝕋𝔼ℝℕ𝔸𝕋𝕀𝕆ℕ𝔸𝕃 𝔽ℝ𝕀𝔼ℕ𝔻𝕃𝕐 ⚽️



🥅 ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: Banyana Banyana have doubled their lead against Morocco!



🇲🇦 0⃣➖2⃣ 🇿🇦



🚨 LIVE

📺 SABC 3

📱 https://t.co/26PdrPrVLc#SABCSportFootball #BanyanaBanyana pic.twitter.com/lOgRxE1ibI — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) December 2, 2025

“Without any doubt it’s a huge confidence boost, coming to Morocco, the host country a few months away from Wafcon and winning,” said Ellis, the longest-serving Banyana coach after taking the reins in 2016.

“It was a big game and I have to take my hat off to the players. They really stood up today. There are a few things that we worked out in training, it’s a process, but today I think it was a great performance.

“At times, maybe we didn’t move the ball around as much as we wanted to do but we were in control. We could change the point of attack, attack down the flanks, bring it back in and when the chances came we took them really well and on top of that it’s a clean sheet.”

⚽️ 𝕀ℕ𝕋𝔼ℝℕ𝔸𝕋𝕀𝕆ℕ𝔸𝕃 𝔽ℝ𝕀𝔼ℕ𝔻𝕃𝕐 ⚽️



🥅 ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: Banyana Banyana are currently leading against Morocco in Agadir!



🇲🇦 0⃣➖1⃣ 🇿🇦



🚨 LIVE

📺 SABC 3

📱 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball #BanyanaBanyana pic.twitter.com/iSgR4oxJ1V — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) December 2, 2025

Ellis was also happy with a few new players who are already making an impact as she tries to blend young talent and experience. New players like Bongiwe Thusi, Bonolo Mokoma and Nthabiseng Majiya, who all came on as substitutes in the 70th minute, got a special mention.

“We did say we wanted to end the year on a good note, having qualified for Afcon and then getting this win against Morocco.

“It’s a good momentum for us, we’re going to an off season now with a lot of confidence and we know what to expect after coming here because this was really a chance to step up, especially knowing the Wafcon has been increased to 16 countries.

“It’s going to be a tough competition, it’s a World Cup qualifying competition and we will have to be better than we were today. But today was a good performance and it gave us a good reason to be happy.”